Ronnie O'Sullivan
Image credit: Eurosport
Ronnie O'Sullivan hit two centuries in three frames to overwhelm Harvey Chandler 3-0 in his opening match of the Championship League last-16 group stage.
The five-times world champion might be sporting a moustache during the coronavirus health lockdown, but that is the only noticeable difference.
His game certainly does not seem to have been affected by the enforced break from competitive action.
O'Sullivan pieced together immaculate runs of 101, 68 and 104 on his way to wrapping up victory with an average shot time of only 15.01 seconds against the world number 84.
He has yet to drop a frame at the behind-closed-doors event having breezed through the opening group stage on Friday with three 3-0 wins over Kishan Hirani, Michael Georgiou and Chris Wakelin that included two more tons.
O'Sullivan next meets world number 62 Sam Craigie and 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham later on Tuesday with the Group C winner qualifying for the final group stage on Thursday.
Group Winners’ Stage
(3pm BST start)
Tuesday June 9
Group C
- Winner of Group 10 – Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)
- Winner of Group 6 – Sam Craigie (Eng)
- Winner of Group 1 – Stuart Bingham (Eng)
- Winner of Group 4 – Harvey Chandler (Eng)
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-0 Harvey Chandler
- Stuart Bingham v Sam Craigie
- Stuart Bingham v Harvey Chandler
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Sam Craigie
- Sam Craigie v Harvey Chandler
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Stuart Bingham
Group D
- Winner of Group 15 – Tom Ford (Eng)
- Winner of Group 11 – Martin O'Donnell (Eng)
- Winner of Group 8 – Ben Woollaston (Eng)
- Winner of Group 5 – Liang Wenbo (Chn)
- Tom Ford v Liang Wenbo
- Martin O'Donnell v Ben Woollaston
- Martin O'Donnell v Liang Wenbo
- Tom Ford v Ben Woollaston
- Martin O'Donnell v Tom Ford
- LIang Wenbo v Ben Woollaston
Wednesday June 10
Group B
- Winner of Group 12 – Ryan Day (Wal)
- Winner of Group 2 – Judd Trump (Eng)
- Winner of Group 7 – Barry Hawkins (Eng)
- Winner of Group 13 – David Gilbert (Eng)
Group A
- Winner of Group 14 – Gary Wilson (Eng)
- Winner of Group 3 – Mark Joyce (Eng)
- Winner of Group 9 – Luca Brecel (Bel)
- Winner of Group 16 – Ashley Carty (Eng)
Tournament finals
Thursday June 11
- Winner of Group C
- Winner of Group D
- Winner of Group B
- Winner of Group A