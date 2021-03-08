The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) have struck an agreement with the World Snooker Tour to give World Women's Snooker players Reanne Evans and Ng On-yee the chance to turn professional from the start of the 2021/22 season.

As part of a historic agreement, two tour cards will be given out to 12-time world title winner Evans and three-time world champion Ng.

Places at the Betfred World Championship and Champion of Champions will continue to be offered every season.

World Women’s Snooker president Mandy Fisher told the World Snooker Tour’s website: "I am thrilled that from next season two of our leading women’s snooker stars will be able to take their place on the professional circuit.

World Women’s Snooker celebrates its 40th anniversary later this year and I can honestly say that today’s announcement marks one of the most significant days in our history so far.

Jason Ferguson, chairman of governing body the WPBSA, added: "For many years we have championed the role of women in our sport, from offering opportunities for our women to compete at major professional events to our development of the WPBSA’s World Women’s Snooker Tour.

"We firmly believe that there is no reason why a woman cannot compete equally with a man and today’s announcement underlines our commitment to women’s snooker both now and in the future."

Evans was previously given a wildcard to play during the 2010/11 season but she was unable to retain her place.

Women’s Snooker opportunities – 2021/22 season

World Snooker Tour cards (2) - determined by WWS rankings

World Championship Qualifiers (2) - determined by WWS rankings

Champion of Champions (1) - reigning World Women’s Snooker Championship winner

