Snooker

O'Sullivan threatens to withdraw from Championship League over coronavirus fears

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Food for thought: Ronnie O'Sullivan eats a salad.

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Ronnie O'Sullivan could pull out of the Championship League if he is not allowed to take his own food with him to the Marshall Arena complex in Milton Keynes.

The Essex man is due to play in the behind closed-doors event on Friday afternoon when he faces matches against Kishan Hirani, Michael Georgiou and Chris Wakelin in Group 10 of the 64-man opening stage.

But according to media reports, O'Sullivan is not keen on sampling the food cooked by hotel staff at the venue over fears it could be risky to his health during the coronavirus crisis. 1997 world champion and pundit Ken Doherty has been posting pictures on social media of the food delivered to his hotel room in containers.

Snooker

Brecel fires majestic 138 to book place in Championship League last 16

3 HOURS AGO

All players have to undergo a throat and nose COVID-19 test and spend the night in isolation at the hotel before being cleared to play the following day with strict hygiene rules and social distancing in place.

“So as long as my desire to stay healthy was respected and I could take my own food, once I heard of the other measures being taken I was happy to play," said the five-times world champion.

“I don’t trust people cooking my own food at the hotel during these times. I have been told that will be okay, but you never know until you arrive there and see what happens.

“If I feel the food situation is not right and I am not allowed to bring in my own pre-prepared stuff, I will feel my health is the most important.

“I don’t mind cold food so I’ll bring some chickpea curry along, or some chicken and make some salad and vegetables.

"Until there is a vaccine you are going to be anxious and have worries, and not take risks. So when I get there, hopefully I feel safe, and if I don’t and I’m not happy, then my health has to come first and I could leave."

Play Icon
WATCH

Best of The Rocket: Some recent O'Sullivan magic

00:03:49

O'Sullivan last played in a competitive match at the snooker shoot-out in February and has dropped to 18 on the sport's one-year ranking list largely due to a part-time match schedule.

"I asked about the food before I agreed to play. I explained that I have had no one touch my food for the last 10 weeks," he said. "I haven’t had takeaways, or let anyone else cook for me. I wouldn’t trust anyone else doing it right now.

"I will cook it at home, take it there, there’s a fridge in the room, and it’s only a day and a half. That would be a deal-breaker for me, I am funny about it. They said it would be fine, but let’s wait and see on the day."

Keen jogger O'Sullivan, who says he has been spending recent weeks running away from the snooker practice table, has not won an event in the UK since the Tour Championship in March 2019, but is adamant it will not be business as normal after the health crisis is over.

Play Icon
WATCH

Shots Recreated: White takes on O'Sullivan's 'genius' precision shot

00:02:47

“I was the first person to stop shaking hands anyway well before the outbreak, and I’ll do that until the end of my career now. I’ll use the elbow when we can, that’s a good one," he said.

“I have been careful about not touching certain things, like door handles, for three or four years.

“I haven’t had a COVID-19 test up to now, so that will happen I think on Thursday. And if I fail, then it’s straight back home and isolation somewhere else, and back running where I can.

“I have been very careful anyway who I have seen over the last two or three months, maybe two people other than who I am living with.

“I have taken social distancing very seriously, I really don’t want to get ill. That message got through to me.”

Snooker

'I want to be like Terry Griffiths' Trump sports classic green baize barnet on winning return

19 HOURS AGO
Snooker

What can we expect on snooker's big return? 'No fans, no fanfare, but large dollops of drama'

YESTERDAY AT 06:47
Related Topics
Snooker
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Snooker

Brecel fires majestic 138 to book place in Championship League last 16

3 HOURS AGO
Snooker

'I want to be like Terry Griffiths' Trump sports classic green baize barnet on winning return

19 HOURS AGO
Snooker

What can we expect on snooker's big return? 'No fans, no fanfare, but large dollops of drama'

YESTERDAY AT 06:47
Snooker

Selby on playing in a pandemic: 'It will be myself, my opponent and the referee'

31/05/2020 AT 15:34

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Snooker

On This Day: 'Sheer genius' - Trump shows off with behind-back black

00:00:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

'The front row are in danger!' - Trump gets lucky at Crucible

00:00:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

‘You’re going straight out’ – Ref throws out fan inside one minute

00:01:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

On This Day: Higgins' magnificent 143 break at 2019 World Championship

00:11:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Rashford 'got cold feet' during Barcelona talks - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

YESTERDAY AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
Premier League

Petr Cech set for second career in ice hockey

09/10/2019 AT 19:24
Premier League

Sterling leads the line for City, Hazard up top for Chelsea

08/12/2018 AT 17:01
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
WRC

Citroen taking more risks on C3 for 2018

29/08/2017 AT 14:22
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Salah announced, England's serene progress

23/06/2017 AT 06:01
Premier League

Paper Round: Mourinho thinks he has agreement with Man Utd

22/02/2016 AT 00:24
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBrecel fires majestic 138 to book place in Championship League last 16