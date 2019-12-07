O'Sullivan's non-entry to the Alexandra Palace tournament, which starts on January 12, was announced earlier on Saturday with Ali Carter, the world No 17, named as his replacement.

However, the seven-time Masters champion has clarified his January plans, suggesting he wanted someone with more passion for the sport to take part.

"The personal reasons were news to me," said O'Sullivan, a pundit on Eurosport this weekend at the UK Championship after being knocked out by Ding Junhui.

"I've just decided not to enter the event.

Video - O'Sullivan: Personal reasons not behind Masters absence 01:07

"Everything is fine. I think it's just a mistake on World Snooker's part. Maybe they felt they had to put something out.

"Putting personal reasons I felt was a little bit strong so hopefully they will correct it and say it was a slight mistake.

"It's a fantastic tournament but I just didn't want to really play in it this year. I'm looking forward to doing some other stuff.

"The Masters is such a great tournament that I just think that spot should go to somebody that is really dedicated to the game, loves the game and will give 100 per cent.

"At the moment, I'm just playing to enjoy it and I just think the place is better off going to someone else."

O'Sullivan bowed out at the UK Championship to Ding Junhui in the last 16.