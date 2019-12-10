O'Sullivan a five-time world snooker champion but has also written three crime novels, two autobiographies and a book on nutrition called "Top of Your Game".

The 44-year-old is a favourite almost every time he steps into the arena, just as he will be when he takes on Dominic Dale in the first round of the Scottish Open today, but says he does not fear a shock defeat because snooker is not his only interest.

"I’ve diversified myself to a lot of different things and I’ve kind of started looking outside of snooker," O'Sullivan said.

"All I’ve done is play snooker and in a way I’ve approached my snooker like Jeff Bezos approaches business. he was the most successful businessman on the planet.

"I’ve become the most successful snooker player on the planet. We both have similar characteristics that makes us successful and I just think I just need to apply that to a lot of other areas to my life which I think I have done with my running, with my cooking.

"I’m very much like 'if I want to do it, I want to do it the best I can do it' and I think when you have that mindset, you’re capable of a lot of things.

"So I think for me by diversifying and looking for other stuff, I’ve just realised there’s a lot more to life than just playing snooker."

O'Sullivan is one of the most successful snooker players of all time with more than £11million in career earnings, which does not include his endorsements and other projects outside of the game.

The winner in Glasgow this week will take home £70,000 and O'Sullivan is among the favourites to do so, if he can navigate his way through the draw.

"I don’t really have any expectations really, I just come in," O'Sullivan added.

"I think the early matches are the toughest now. Once you get to the last 32, the last 16, the event settles down a bit and you can actually feel like you’re into a tournament.

"But the early rounds, I just think it’s a bit like a racing drive you just try and preserve your tyres as much as you can and try and spend as less energy as you can and don’t think about the tournament until maybe Wednesday or Thursday."