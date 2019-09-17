Getty Images
O'Sullivan makes intriguing left-handed 147 promise to fans
Ronnie O'Sullivan is in stunning form, as his triumph at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday proved rather emphatically - now he's made a promise to fans that shows his confidence is at a real high.
The Rocket won in Shanghai for a third consecutive year in what is his first tournament of the season as he beat Shaun Murphy 11-9.
The 43-year-old has followed that up by promising fans that he will attempt a '147 left-handed' in videos on his social media platforms.
Further context showed that he really is confident of his chances...
The reaction from fans was pretty entertaining...
Count us in as pretty excited to see this too.
