Ronnie O'Sullivan says he sometimes "feels like a superhuman" after a match.

The six-time world champion is widely considered one of the greatest players to have ever played the game of snooker and has been nominated for the 2020 Sports Personality of the Year.

He says he feels "capable of anything" after he plays a match but admits his overconfidence can occasionally get him in a bit of trouble.

"Sometimes I actually believe it when I’m saying it, that’s the weird thing," he told the Daily Mail.

That supreme confidence that has been jabbed into me. You come off the table after a certain performance and you feel like a superhuman. You feel like you are capable of anything.

"But then when you wake up the next morning you think 'cor, could I really compete in the top 50 with one arm and one leg? Probably not!'.

"You probably say certain things where in hindsight you think, 'cor, I must have been feeling good when I said that!'"

O'Sullivan has also had a slight dig at the World Snooker Tour for the quality of venues the players compete at, suggesting the sport is in danger of losing its class by playing in non-traditional venues.

The entirety of the 2020 World Snooker Tour, since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March, has been played in Milton Keynes.

"Years ago we played in fantastic, iconic venues every tournament and it added a bit of class to the sport," he added.

"Nowadays it’s maybe lost that. We play in leisure centres. I’ve got nothing against Milton Keynes but you are basically on a retail park. Would Wimbledon be as exciting if it was played in Crawley?"

O'Sullivan has done two eight-mile runs since losing the Scottish Open final 9-3 to Mark Selby on Sunday.

After his 4-1 win over Ali Carter in the World Grand Prix first round, O'Sullivan revealed it took him "10 days" to recover from claiming his sixth world title in August.

