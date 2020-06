Ronnie O'Sullivan, sporting a serious lockdown moustache, took only 41 minutes to dismiss Kishan Hirani 3-0 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The five-times world champion was never tested against the Welsh world number 93 Hirani, who was punished for a series of unforced errors in Group 10 of the Championship League.

O'Sullivan had not played in a competitive match since the snooker shoot-out in late February, but wasted little time in finishing matters off with runs of 112, 52 and 65 enough to give him three points from the opening match of the day.

He faces Michael Georgiou and Chris Wakelin later on Friday in his bid to reach the last 16 of the behind-closed-doors tournament that concludes on June 11.

2020 Championship League snooker: Latest results and updated draw

Championship League full results and draw

Friday June 5th

(4pm start)

Table One Group 10

Match 1 Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-0 Kishan Hirani

Match 2 Chris Wakelin v Michael Georgiou

Match 3 Chris Wakelin v Kishan Hirani

Match 4 Ronnie O’Sullivan v Michael Georgiou

Match 5 Michael Georgiou v Kishan Hirani

Match 6 Ronnie O’Sullivan v Chris Wakelin

Table Two Group 15

Match 1 Robert Milkins v Mike Dunn

Match 2 Tom Ford v Ian Burns

Match 3 Tom Ford v Mike Dunn

Match 4 Robert Milkins v Ian Burns

Match 5 Tom Ford v Robert Milkins

Match 6 Mike Dunn v Ian Burns

Saturday June 6

Table One Group 1

Match 1 Stuart Bingham v Jamie Clarke

Match 2 Ricky Walden v Jordon Brown

Match 3 Ricky Walden v Jamie Clarke

Match 4 Stuart Bingham v Jordon Brown

Match 5 Jordon Brown v Jamie Clarke

Match 6 Stuart Bingham v Ricky Walden

Table Two Group 8

Match 1 Ben Woollaston v Liam Highfield

Match 2 Jimmy Robertson v Thor Chuan Leong

Match 3 Jimmy Robertson v Liam Highfield

Match 4 Ben Woollaston v Thor Chuan Leong

Match 5 Jimmy Robertson v Ben Woollaston

Match 6 Liam Highfield v Thor Chuan Leong

Sunday June 7

Table One Group 16

Match 1 Neil Robertson v Ashley Carty

Match 2 Kurt Maflin v Ken Doherty

Match 3 Kurt Maflin v Ashley Carty

Match 4 Neil Robertson v Ken Doherty

Match 5 Ken Doherty v Ashley Carty

Match 6 Neil Robertson v Kurt Maflin

Table Two Group 7

Match 1 Anthony McGill v Craig Steadman

Match 2 Barry Hawkins v Hammad Miah

Match 3 Barry Hawkins v Craig Steadman

Match 4 Anthony McGill v Hammad Miah

Match 5 Barry Hawkins v Anthony McGill

Match 6 Craig Steadman v Hammad Miah

Monday June 8

Table One Group 11

Match 1 Mark Allen v Nigel Bond

Match 2 Martin O’Donnell v Michael White

Match 3 Martin O’Donnell v Nigel Bond

Match 4 Mark Allen v Michael White

Match 5 Michael White v Nigel Bond

Match 6 Mark Allen v Martin O’Donnell

Table Two Group 6

Match 1 Matt Selt v Sam Craigie

Match 2 Ali Carter v Dominic Dale

Match 3 Ali Carter v Sam Craigie

Match 4 Matt Selt v Dominic Dale

Match 5 Ali Carter v Matt Selt

Match 6 Sam Craigie v Dominic Dale

Group Winners’ Stage

Tuesday June 9

Group C

Winner of Group 10

Winner of Group 6

Winner of Group 1

Winner of Group 4 – Harvey Chandler (Eng)

Group D

Winner of Group 15

Winner of Group 11

Winner of Group 8

Winner of Group 5 – Liang Wenbo (Chn)

Wednesday June 10

Group B

Winner of Group 12 – Ryan Day (Wal)

Winner of Group 2 – Judd Trump (Eng)

Winner of Group 7

Winner of Group 13 – David Gilbert (Eng)

Group A

Winner of Group 14 – Gary Wilson (Eng)

Winner of Group 3 – Mark Joyce (Eng)

Winner of Group 9 – Luca Brecel (Bel)

Winner of Group 16

Tournament finals

Thursday June 11

Winner of Group C

Winner of Group D

Winner of Group B

Winner of Group A

