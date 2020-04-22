Ronnie O’Sullivan joins us for the latest episode of the Snooker Vodcast to discuss, amongst other things, the matches that shaped his career.

World Championship World Snooker Championship rearranged for July 31 start 2 HOURS AGO

With the World Championship postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eurosport has announced a two-week celebration of snooker in its place, including a new vodcast, which airs every day at 2pm on Eurosport 1. Snooker fans will also be able to enjoy all nine episodes in full in audio form on a new podcast, The Break.

O'Sullivan took to the screens on Wednesday and reflected on his reasons for passing up 147 maximums and partying too hard in his early years in wide-ranging chat. Below we have selected some of the best extracts from his chat with Goldstein - including his 1000 centuries and the weirdest moments of his career - but tune into Eurosport 1 every day for the snooker vodcast, or listen to the full episode in the podcast embed above.

O’SULLIVAN ON LOCKDOWN

It’s actually been alright really - it’s a bit tough for us at the moment because we haven’t actually got a kitchen so we’re just making do with what we can; we’ve got our doors getting delivered in five days and then hopefully our floors will be delivered in another three weeks, and then our kitchen another four/five weeks after that. So, it’s not ideal but it’s alright.

ON WINNING THE UK CHAMPIONSHIP AT 17

In some ways I wasn’t surprised [by winning it that young]

When I first turned pro I didn’t really know how good the top pros were. You only watch it on TV and sometimes you only get the highlights, and they only show you the best bits. I think my first real insight into playing someone like Stephen Hendry was the tournament before the UK Championship and that was in Dubai – and he beat me 6-2.

And basically the reason why I didn’t win or just get a bit closer was because I showed him too much respect. But he gave me chances, and I just didn’t take them. I think when I went into the next match I had a bit more belief that if I got those chances, there should be no reason why I couldn’t compete with him. Obviously, the pressure was all on Stephen and no one knew me at the time, so that also helped.

ON THE FEARLESSNESS OF YOUTH

It’s so much harder when you’re playing someone that’s younger than you because Stephen was the one to be shot at. So from that moment onwards [the UK Championship win], me, [Mark] Williams and [John] Higgins were trying to just keeping coming at him and every time he beat us it only made us stronger, but every time we would beat him it would make him a bit weaker, you know? Like for me, now if I was to play someone like Higgins, it probably wouldn’t put as much of a dent in him [if I beat him], but for him to get beaten by a younger player, it would really like maybe put more of a dent in him. So, it was harder for Hendry than it was for me in many ways.

Play Icon WATCH White: Even Hendry would tell you O’Sullivan is the greatest 00:02:09

ON HIS FIRST MASTERS TITLE

I remember that I was lucky to get through the first round. I was playing John Parrott who was a bit of bogeyman for me, as the first seven times I’d played him he’d beaten me. So, every time I had to play him I just thought, he was the one guy I could never get near. He had a straight blue in the middle to beat me 5-4, but he missed it and I cleared up and then went on to win the tournament. And to play John Higgins, who is probably my biggest rival out of all of them, was fantastic.

WHY IT TOOK ‘SO LONG’ TO CLAIM WORLD TITLE AND THE RELIEF

Because I just started partying really. So, when the tournament season started, I kind of thought, it started in September and finished in May, so I had to kind of curb my drinking, my partying from September to May.

If I had a bad session I felt the sooner this is over, the sooner I can have some fun with my friends.

When it came off, it was the most unbelievable feeling. If you win it once, it doesn’t matter if you don’t win it again because you’ve got your name on the trophy. The monkey off your back is huge, it allows you to go and play and then it’s just a case of clocking up as many titles as you can get. I’m sure Judd [Trump] will go and win it a few more times [now he has won it once].

ON WINNING HIS FIFTH WORLD TITLE AFTER TAKING A YEAR OUT

I never thought I’d win it [after the sabbatical], because I’d never won the World Championship back to back. However, when I got on the practice table I felt great immediately. But practise and matches are totally different and I had no match practise and you can only get that by playing matches. But I did feel that after each match [at the Crucible], parts of my game got stronger. And by the final I kind of hit my true, the highest point, you know, I was playing at a very, very high level. Come the final, I just went out there and played as aggressively as I could.

BEST WINS

I think my three best victories were the 2012 World Champs, 2013 World Champs and I enjoyed the 2014 Masters when I beat Mark Selby in the final - to beat Selby as convincingly as I did shows that I must have been playing some really good stuff.

ON THAT FASTEST-EVER 147

I was a lot faster then, a lot younger, and played much more on instinct. I still play on instinct but that was youth and enthusiasm and all that sort of stuff. I probably know I wouldn’t be able to do that now because I’m a different player. It’s still one of the fantastic moments in snooker I suppose.

Play Icon WATCH #OnThisDay: Ronnie O’Sullivan’s record 147 from 1997 00:08:06

ON THE 146 AGAINST BARRY PINCHES

I was always going to get a 146 [against Barry Pinches]. Yeah, there was no way I was going to get a 147. No chance. I didn’t even need to go round the table [to complete the 147], I’d have just screwed it in with a little bit of side and been on the black. I think I’ve had three 146s now, which could have been maxes.

ON THE 140 AGAINST MARK KING AT THE 2010 WORLD OPEN

I knew it wasn’t a big prize [for a 147], but then I also knew that if I was to say there should be a bigger prize for a 147, you get people going, 'Oh, you know, you’re ungrateful, you’re this, you’re that.' So, I just thought, 'What’s the best way to illuminate it? I thought, just go for the 147 and ask the ref what the prize is. Once he tells me it’s that, I go, 'Oh, alright, I’ve made a 140, that’ll do'. It just makes it much more of an interesting talking point.

ON HIS 1000TH TON AND THE CROWD REACTION

It was a great moment; especially to do it at the Guild Hall where I won my first UK Championship. To win the title and then make the century in the last frame, against Neil Robertson, who’s a fantastic player, for me it was the perfect place to do it. Yeah, I was buzzing, the crowd were excited, and once they [started clapping] I didn’t know whether to carry on playing or let them carry on clapping so I kept potting the balls. It was a good moment.

THE STREAKER IN THE FINAL OF THE MASTERS IN ‘97 AGAINST DAVIS

It was quite bizarre really. The weird thing was, I was sitting opposite her, so I saw her taking her clothes off and I was thinking 'what she’s doing now?' And then she ran down and did a couple laps round the table - I think she was waiting for somebody to take her away, but no-one did. But yeah, it was quite funny.

Play Icon WATCH 'She stripped and ran down!' - O'Sullivan on funniest moments in snooker 00:02:13

ON HANDING HIS CUE OVER TO A SPECTATOR AT THE ENGLISH OPEN

You could just tell she was no threat and all the security guards come running out, and I thought, oh I hope they don’t grab her to the floor. So, I went, ‘Hold on, let her have a shot.’ So, I gave her a shot, she tried, she was happy, took her shot and off she went.

Watch The Snooker Vodcast every day at 2pm on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player.

Snooker #YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite Masters classic 21 HOURS AGO