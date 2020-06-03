Ryan Day finished his day in style as a 3-1 victory over Kyren Wilson saw him progress to the Championship League last 16 in Milton Keynes.

World number 36 Day was playing with a new cue and had not beaten a top-64 player this season until this week at the Marshall Arena, but produced some brilliant snooker to progress as Group 12 winner with two wins and a draw.

Runs of 91 and 55 saw him move 2-0 clear of Wilson, who responded with a glorious 111 knowing that a 2-2 draw would enable him to progress with the highest break between the two men in the group.

But a stunning long red enabled Day to complete a closing 86 as world number eight Wilson could only sit and admire his opponent's opportunistic finish.

"I think it looked like it was going to come down to the last match of the day. I think we saw the best match of the group," said Day.

"Luckily I held myself together. I opened the balls nicely. There's been a tremendous amount of effort put into this event, and it's been really professionally run."

Former Masters finalist Wilson had drawn 2-2 with Chen Feilong - who hit a 102 break in the first frame - in the opening match of the day before Day completed a 3-0 victory over Alfie Burden.

World number 75 Burden took a knee at the start of his match with Day on Wednesday.

He is the latest sportsperson to have joined a chorus of outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The scores were reversed in the second round of fixtures with Chen and Day drawing 2-2 and Wilson careering to a 3-0 win over Burden to set up the group decider that Day largely dominated with his stylish finale.

Burden was a 3-0 winner over Chen to secure third place in the group.

2020 Championship League snooker: Latest results and updated draw

Championship League full results and draw

Monday June 1

(all matches start at 3pm BST unless stated)

Table One Group 2

Match 1 Judd Trump 3-0 David Grace

Match 2 Daniel Wells 1-3 Elliot Slessor

Match 3 Daniel Wells 2-2 David Grace

Match 4 Judd Trump 3-1 Elliot Slessor

Match 5 Elliot Slessor 3-1 David Grace

Match 6 Judd Trump 3-1 Daniel Wells

Group winner: Judd Trump (Eng)

Table Two Group 13

Match 1 Stuart Carrington 3-1 Jak Jones

Match 2 David Gilbert 3-0 Jackson Page

Match 3 David Gilbert 2-2 Jak Jones

Match 4 Stuart Carrington 2-2 Jackson Page

Match 5 David Gilbert 3-0 Stuart Carrington

Match 6 Jak Jones 0-3 Jackson Page

Group winner: David Gilbert (Eng)

Tuesday June 2

Table One Group 9

Match 1 Jack Lisowski 3-0 Oliver Lines

Match 2 Luca Brecel 2-2 Robbie Williams

Match 3 Luca Brecel 3-0 Oliver Lines

Match 4 Jack Lisowski 2-2 Robbie Williams

Match 5 Robbie Williams 0-3 Oliver Lines

Match 6 Jack Lisowski 2-2 Luca Brecel

Group winner: Luca Brecel (Bel)

Table Two Group 3

Match 1 Mark Davis 1-3 Mark Joyce

Match 2 Michael Holt 3-1 Louis Heathcote

Match 3 Michael Holt 1-3 Mark Joyce

Match 4 Mark Davis 2-2 Louis Heathcote

Match 5 Michael Holt 1-3 Mark Davis

Match 6 Mark Joyce 3-1 Louis Heathcote

Group winner: Mark Joyce (Eng)

Wednesday June 3

Table One Group 12

Match 1 Kyren Wilson 2-2 Chen Feilong

Match 2 Ryan Day 3-0 Alfie Burden

Match 3 Ryan Day 2-2 Chen Feilong

Match 4 Kyren Wilson 3-0 Alfie Burden

Match 5 Alfie Burden 3-0 Chen Feilong

Match 6 Kyren Wilson 1-3 Ryan Day

Group winner: Ryan Day (Wal)

Table Two Group 4

Match 1 Mark King 1-3 Sam Baird

Match 2 Joe Perry 2-2 Harvey Chandler

Match 3 Joe Perry 2-2 Sam Baird

Match 4 Mark King 1-3 Harvey Chandler

Match 5 Joe Perry 2-2 Mark King

Match 6 Sam Baird 0-1 Harvey Chandler

Thursday June 4

Table One Group 5

Match 1 Mark Selby v Lee Walker

Match 2 Liang Wenbo v Joe O’Connor

Match 3 Liang Wenbo v Lee Walker

Match 4 Mark Selby v Joe O’Connor

Match 5 Joe O’Connor v Lee Walker

Match 6 Mark Selby v Liang Wenbo

Table Two Group 14

Match 1 Matthew Stevens v John Astley

Match 2 Gary Wilson v Mitchell Mann

Match 3 Gary Wilson v John Astley

Match 4 Matthew Stevens v Mitchell Mann

Match 5 Gary Wilson v Matthew Stevens

Match 6 John Astley v Mitchell Mann

Friday June 5th

(4pm start)

Table One Group 10

Match 1 Ronnie O’Sullivan v Kishan Hirani

Match 2 Chris Wakelin v Michael Georgiou

Match 3 Chris Wakelin v Kishan Hirani

Match 4 Ronnie O’Sullivan v Michael Georgiou

Match 5 Michael Georgiou v Kishan Hirani

Match 6 Ronnie O’Sullivan v Chris Wakelin

Table Two Group 15

Match 1 Robert Milkins v Mike Dunn

Match 2 Tom Ford v Ian Burns

Match 3 Tom Ford v Mike Dunn

Match 4 Robert Milkins v Ian Burns

Match 5 Tom Ford v Robert Milkins

Match 6 Mike Dunn v Ian Burns

Saturday June 6

Table One Group 1

Match 1 Stuart Bingham v Jamie Clarke

Match 2 Ricky Walden v Jordon Brown

Match 3 Ricky Walden v Jamie Clarke

Match 4 Stuart Bingham v Jordon Brown

Match 5 Jordon Brown v Jamie Clarke

Match 6 Stuart Bingham v Ricky Walden

Table Two Group 8

Match 1 Ben Woollaston v Liam Highfield

Match 2 Jimmy Robertson v Thor Chuan Leong

Match 3 Jimmy Robertson v Liam Highfield

Match 4 Ben Woollaston v Thor Chuan Leong

Match 5 Jimmy Robertson v Ben Woollaston

Match 6 Liam Highfield v Thor Chuan Leong

Sunday June 7

Table One Group 16

Match 1 Neil Robertson v Ashley Carty

Match 2 Kurt Maflin v Ken Doherty

Match 3 Kurt Maflin v Ashley Carty

Match 4 Neil Robertson v Ken Doherty

Match 5 Ken Doherty v Ashley Carty

Match 6 Neil Robertson v Kurt Maflin

Table Two Group 7

Match 1 Anthony McGill v Craig Steadman

Match 2 Barry Hawkins v Hammad Miah

Match 3 Barry Hawkins v Craig Steadman

Match 4 Anthony McGill v Hammad Miah

Match 5 Barry Hawkins v Anthony McGill

Match 6 Craig Steadman v Hammad Miah

Monday June 8

Table One Group 11

Match 1 Mark Allen v Nigel Bond

Match 2 Martin O’Donnell v Michael White

Match 3 Martin O’Donnell v Nigel Bond

Match 4 Mark Allen v Michael White

Match 5 Michael White v Nigel Bond

Match 6 Mark Allen v Martin O’Donnell

Table Two Group 6

Match 1 Matt Selt v Sam Craigie

Match 2 Ali Carter v Dominic Dale

Match 3 Ali Carter v Sam Craigie

Match 4 Matt Selt v Dominic Dale

Match 5 Ali Carter v Matt Selt

Match 6 Sam Craigie v Dominic Dale

Group Winners’ Stage

Tuesday June 9

Group C

Winner of Group 10

Winner of Group 6

Winner of Group 1

Winner of Group 4

Group D

Winner of Group 15

Winner of Group 11

Winner of Group 8

Winner of Group 5

Wednesday June 10

Group B

Winner of Group 12

Winner of Group 2 – Judd Trump (Eng)

Winner of Group 7

Winner of Group 13 – David Gilbert (Eng)

Group A

Winner of Group 14

Winner of Group 3 – Mark Joyce (Eng)

Winner of Group 9 – Luca Brecel (Bel)

Winner of Group 16

Tournament finals

Thursday June 11

Winner of Group C

Winner of Group D

Winner of Group B

Winner of Group A

