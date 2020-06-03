Snooker

Day edges out Wilson for last-16 spot at Championship League

Ryan Day progressed in Milton Keynes.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Ryan Day finished his day in style as a 3-1 victory over Kyren Wilson saw him progress to the Championship League last 16 in Milton Keynes.

World number 36 Day was playing with a new cue and had not beaten a top-64 player this season until this week at the Marshall Arena, but produced some brilliant snooker to progress as Group 12 winner with two wins and a draw.

Snooker player Alfie Burden takes a knee at start of match

9 HOURS AGO

Runs of 91 and 55 saw him move 2-0 clear of Wilson, who responded with a glorious 111 knowing that a 2-2 draw would enable him to progress with the highest break between the two men in the group.

But a stunning long red enabled Day to complete a closing 86 as world number eight Wilson could only sit and admire his opponent's opportunistic finish.

"I think it looked like it was going to come down to the last match of the day. I think we saw the best match of the group," said Day.

"Luckily I held myself together. I opened the balls nicely. There's been a tremendous amount of effort put into this event, and it's been really professionally run."

Former Masters finalist Wilson had drawn 2-2 with Chen Feilong - who hit a 102 break in the first frame - in the opening match of the day before Day completed a 3-0 victory over Alfie Burden.

World number 75 Burden took a knee at the start of his match with Day on Wednesday.

He is the latest sportsperson to have joined a chorus of outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The scores were reversed in the second round of fixtures with Chen and Day drawing 2-2 and Wilson careering to a 3-0 win over Burden to set up the group decider that Day largely dominated with his stylish finale.

Burden was a 3-0 winner over Chen to secure third place in the group.

2020 Championship League snooker: Latest results and updated draw

Championship League full results and draw

Monday June 1

(all matches start at 3pm BST unless stated)

Table One Group 2

  • Match 1 Judd Trump 3-0 David Grace
  • Match 2 Daniel Wells 1-3 Elliot Slessor
  • Match 3 Daniel Wells 2-2 David Grace
  • Match 4 Judd Trump 3-1 Elliot Slessor
  • Match 5 Elliot Slessor 3-1 David Grace
  • Match 6 Judd Trump 3-1 Daniel Wells

Group winner: Judd Trump (Eng)

Table Two Group 13

  • Match 1 Stuart Carrington 3-1 Jak Jones
  • Match 2 David Gilbert 3-0 Jackson Page
  • Match 3 David Gilbert 2-2 Jak Jones
  • Match 4 Stuart Carrington 2-2 Jackson Page
  • Match 5 David Gilbert 3-0 Stuart Carrington
  • Match 6 Jak Jones 0-3 Jackson Page

Group winner: David Gilbert (Eng)

Tuesday June 2

Table One Group 9

  • Match 1 Jack Lisowski 3-0 Oliver Lines
  • Match 2 Luca Brecel 2-2 Robbie Williams
  • Match 3 Luca Brecel 3-0 Oliver Lines
  • Match 4 Jack Lisowski 2-2 Robbie Williams
  • Match 5 Robbie Williams 0-3 Oliver Lines
  • Match 6 Jack Lisowski 2-2 Luca Brecel

Group winner: Luca Brecel (Bel)

Table Two Group 3

  • Match 1 Mark Davis 1-3 Mark Joyce
  • Match 2 Michael Holt 3-1 Louis Heathcote
  • Match 3 Michael Holt 1-3 Mark Joyce
  • Match 4 Mark Davis 2-2 Louis Heathcote
  • Match 5 Michael Holt 1-3 Mark Davis
  • Match 6 Mark Joyce 3-1 Louis Heathcote

Group winner: Mark Joyce (Eng)

Wednesday June 3

Table One Group 12

  • Match 1 Kyren Wilson 2-2 Chen Feilong
  • Match 2 Ryan Day 3-0 Alfie Burden
  • Match 3 Ryan Day 2-2 Chen Feilong
  • Match 4 Kyren Wilson 3-0 Alfie Burden
  • Match 5 Alfie Burden 3-0 Chen Feilong
  • Match 6 Kyren Wilson 1-3 Ryan Day

Group winner: Ryan Day (Wal)

Table Two Group 4

  • Match 1 Mark King 1-3 Sam Baird
  • Match 2 Joe Perry 2-2 Harvey Chandler
  • Match 3 Joe Perry 2-2 Sam Baird
  • Match 4 Mark King 1-3 Harvey Chandler
  • Match 5 Joe Perry 2-2 Mark King
  • Match 6 Sam Baird 0-1 Harvey Chandler

Thursday June 4

Table One Group 5

  • Match 1 Mark Selby v Lee Walker
  • Match 2 Liang Wenbo v Joe O’Connor
  • Match 3 Liang Wenbo v Lee Walker
  • Match 4 Mark Selby v Joe O’Connor
  • Match 5 Joe O’Connor v Lee Walker
  • Match 6 Mark Selby v Liang Wenbo

Table Two Group 14

  • Match 1 Matthew Stevens v John Astley
  • Match 2 Gary Wilson v Mitchell Mann
  • Match 3 Gary Wilson v John Astley
  • Match 4 Matthew Stevens v Mitchell Mann
  • Match 5 Gary Wilson v Matthew Stevens
  • Match 6 John Astley v Mitchell Mann

Friday June 5th

(4pm start)

Table One Group 10

  • Match 1 Ronnie O’Sullivan v Kishan Hirani
  • Match 2 Chris Wakelin v Michael Georgiou
  • Match 3 Chris Wakelin v Kishan Hirani
  • Match 4 Ronnie O’Sullivan v Michael Georgiou
  • Match 5 Michael Georgiou v Kishan Hirani
  • Match 6 Ronnie O’Sullivan v Chris Wakelin

Table Two Group 15

  • Match 1 Robert Milkins v Mike Dunn
  • Match 2 Tom Ford v Ian Burns
  • Match 3 Tom Ford v Mike Dunn
  • Match 4 Robert Milkins v Ian Burns
  • Match 5 Tom Ford v Robert Milkins
  • Match 6 Mike Dunn v Ian Burns

Saturday June 6

Table One Group 1

  • Match 1 Stuart Bingham v Jamie Clarke
  • Match 2 Ricky Walden v Jordon Brown
  • Match 3 Ricky Walden v Jamie Clarke
  • Match 4 Stuart Bingham v Jordon Brown
  • Match 5 Jordon Brown v Jamie Clarke
  • Match 6 Stuart Bingham v Ricky Walden

Table Two Group 8

  • Match 1 Ben Woollaston v Liam Highfield
  • Match 2 Jimmy Robertson v Thor Chuan Leong
  • Match 3 Jimmy Robertson v Liam Highfield
  • Match 4 Ben Woollaston v Thor Chuan Leong
  • Match 5 Jimmy Robertson v Ben Woollaston
  • Match 6 Liam Highfield v Thor Chuan Leong

Sunday June 7

Table One Group 16

  • Match 1 Neil Robertson v Ashley Carty
  • Match 2 Kurt Maflin v Ken Doherty
  • Match 3 Kurt Maflin v Ashley Carty
  • Match 4 Neil Robertson v Ken Doherty
  • Match 5 Ken Doherty v Ashley Carty
  • Match 6 Neil Robertson v Kurt Maflin

Table Two Group 7

  • Match 1 Anthony McGill v Craig Steadman
  • Match 2 Barry Hawkins v Hammad Miah
  • Match 3 Barry Hawkins v Craig Steadman
  • Match 4 Anthony McGill v Hammad Miah
  • Match 5 Barry Hawkins v Anthony McGill
  • Match 6 Craig Steadman v Hammad Miah

Monday June 8

Table One Group 11

  • Match 1 Mark Allen v Nigel Bond
  • Match 2 Martin O’Donnell v Michael White
  • Match 3 Martin O’Donnell v Nigel Bond
  • Match 4 Mark Allen v Michael White
  • Match 5 Michael White v Nigel Bond
  • Match 6 Mark Allen v Martin O’Donnell

Table Two Group 6

  • Match 1 Matt Selt v Sam Craigie
  • Match 2 Ali Carter v Dominic Dale
  • Match 3 Ali Carter v Sam Craigie
  • Match 4 Matt Selt v Dominic Dale
  • Match 5 Ali Carter v Matt Selt
  • Match 6 Sam Craigie v Dominic Dale

Group Winners’ Stage

Tuesday June 9

Group C

  • Winner of Group 10
  • Winner of Group 6
  • Winner of Group 1
  • Winner of Group 4

Group D

  • Winner of Group 15
  • Winner of Group 11
  • Winner of Group 8
  • Winner of Group 5

Wednesday June 10

Group B

  • Winner of Group 12
  • Winner of Group 2 – Judd Trump (Eng)
  • Winner of Group 7
  • Winner of Group 13 – David Gilbert (Eng)

Group A

  • Winner of Group 14
  • Winner of Group 3 – Mark Joyce (Eng)
  • Winner of Group 9 – Luca Brecel (Bel)
  • Winner of Group 16

Tournament finals

Thursday June 11

  • Winner of Group C
  • Winner of Group D
  • Winner of Group B
  • Winner of Group A
2020 Championship League snooker: Latest results and updated draw

19 HOURS AGO
O'Sullivan threatens to withdraw from Championship League over coronavirus fears

YESTERDAY AT 23:08
