Ryan Day enjoyed a 3-0 victory over world champion Judd Trump in reaching the Championship League final group in Milton Keynes.

The rejuvenated Welshman - playing with a new cue - did not offer his Group B rival Trump much of a chance as breaks of 122, 107 and 60 saw him pick up three points with minimal fuss at the Marshall Arena.

It is difficult to believe world number 36 Day - nicknamed 'Dynamite' - had not beaten a top-64 player this season until this week as he topped the table with some serious sparkle and two 2-2 draws with the heavy-scoring David Gilbert and Barry Hawkins.

"I was really pleased with the way I played all day," said Day, who turned 40 on 23 March. "It doesn't get tougher than against Judd. It was a good draw with Dave and I was delighted to get the frame I needed against Barry.

"I don't know whether it is being in the zone or whatever they call it, I felt great all day.

"I just played lovely. It's been a long time since anyone has played competitive snooker and I think the break might have done me a bit of good, give me a bit of a boost.

"I think the break (away from snooker) might have given me a bit of a boost. The lockdown has helped me, and I'm looking forward to the final."

He rolled in his third ton of the day in contributing 103 against Gilbert in the opening frame of his second match with last year's World Championship semi-finalist.

Gilbert produced a fine 117 in earning a 2-2 draw with Day.

The standard was electric with Gilbert drawing 2-2 with Barry Hawkins, who finished with a 130 break after his opponent had ran in 59 and 64.

Trump - who made 51, 59 and 60 in his final two group games - collected his first win of the day with a 3-1 success against Hawkins, but saw his tournament hopes ended by Gilbert in a 2-2 draw.

Gilbert was on for a 147 in the fourth frame, but could not pot a tough final yellow after doubling the final red to keep the break alive.

Day just needed one frame to ensure his progress to the final and wrapped it up with a 62 break in the opening frame and a 61 in the third.

Hawkins showed his class with two glorious contributions of his own, a 114 break in the second frame and timely 89 to earn a 2-2 draw.

Day joins 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham,Ben Woollaston and the winner of Group A in the final group on Thursday.

Wednesday June 10

Group B

Winner of Group 12 – Ryan Day (Wal)

Winner of Group 2 – Judd Trump (Eng)

Winner of Group 7 – Barry Hawkins (Eng)

Winner of Group 13 – David Gilbert (Eng)

Ryan Day 3 -0 Judd Trump

David Gilbert 2-2 Barry Hawkins

David Gilbert 2-2 Ryan Day

Judd Trump 3-1 Barry Hawkins

David Gilbert 2-2 Judd Trump

Barry Hawkins 2-2 Ryan Day

Group B winner: Ryan Day (Wal)

Group A

Winner of Group 14 – Gary Wilson (Eng)

Winner of Group 3 – Mark Joyce (Eng)

Winner of Group 9 – Luca Brecel (Bel)

Winner of Group 16 – Ashley Carty (Eng)

Luca Brecel 2-2 Mark Joyce

Ashley Carty 3-1 Gary Wilson

Gary Wilson 3-0 Mark Joyce

Luca Brecel 3-1 Ashley Carty

Gary Wilson 2-2 Luca Brecel

Ashley Carty 0-1 Mark Joyce

Tournament finals

Thursday June 11

Winner of Group C – Stuart Bingham (Eng)

Winner of Group D – Ben Woollaston (Eng)

Winner of Group B – Ryan Day (Wal)

Winner of Group A

