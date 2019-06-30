Scotland were 4-1 winners over the China A team of Ding Junhui and Yan Bingtao in the semi-finals before drubbing the China B team of Liang Wenbo and Zhou Yuelong 4-0 in the final of the Wuxi event, the first tournament of the new season.

Higgins was part of the last Scotland to lift the World Cup 23 years ago alongside Stephen Hendry and Alan McManus when he was only 21.

“One of my proudest moments in snooker was when I partnered Stephen (Hendry) and Alan (McManus) all those years ago to win the World Cup,” said Higgins.

“We came so close four years ago, but this more than makes up for it. A brilliant feeling and a great partner. It is a brilliant moment for both our careers.”

2004 UK champion Maguire admits he never felt so much pressure in his career representing his country having lost in the final 2015.

“I’ve never felt nerves like that in any professional match I have played. It is so difficult playing with a partner,” said Maguire.

“You can take it if you miss a ball on your own. It is a weird feeling and it just adds pressure.”