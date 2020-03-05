World champion Judd Trump had become the youngest player in history to hit 700 century breaks on his way to winning all his six of his group matches at the event including a 3-0 win over Neil Robertson earlier on Thursday.

But the 30-year-old tournament favourite was bundled out at the semi-final stage 3-1 by Donaldson a day after beating the world number 24 3-1 while claiming top spot in the seven-man table.

Donaldson - who denied Robertson a last-four spot with a 3-1 win - lost the first frame to Trump, but breaks of 84 and 73 saw him progress to a final with 2006 world champion Dott, who secured his spot in the last four with a 3-0 win over Stuart Bingham.

A break of 60 saw him pick up the first frame before the 25-year-old from Perth edged the final two frames to secure his first title on tour since turning professional in 2012.

Donaldson earns £10,000 and a place at the Champion of Champions event with Dott picking up £2,000.

The Championship League is chance for players to earn competitive match practice with only three ranking tournaments of the season remaining.

The Gibraltar Open is staged next week with the Tour Championship in Llandudno a week later involving the top eight players on the world ranking one-year list.

The season ends with the World Championship beginning on April 18 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Final

Scott Donaldson 3-0 Graeme Dott

Semi-finals

Graeme Dott 3-2 Anthony McGill

Scott Donaldson 3-1 Judd Trump

Thursday's winners' group results