Murphy, Carter and Lisowski progress, Evans falls

By Eurosport UK

4 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Shaun Murphy, Ali Carter and Jack Lisowski all progressed to the second round of the Shoot-out on Friday afternoon but Reanne Evans fell at the first hurdle.

Former world champion Murphy began play demolishing Kishan Hirani 77-0 thanks to a break of 68.

Carter was made to work for his progression to the second round, edging Chen Zifan of China 56-50 - the Englishman's 52-break edging his opponent's 50.

World number 13 Lisowski looked in fine form as he breezed past Andy Hicks 79-10, thanks to a break of 78.

Twelve-times women's world champion Reanne Evans fell at the first hurdle losing to world 81 Ian Burns, who made a break of 62 and held on for a 69-8 win.

There was another blue-ball sudden death shoot-out, this time Iran's Soheil Vahedi held his nerve to beat Alfie Burden of England 42-37.

First Round results (Friday afternoon session):

  • Shaun Murphy 77–0 Kishan Hirani
  • Soheil Vahedi 42–37 Alfie Burden (via blue-ball shoot-out)
  • Ben Woollaston 41–23 Duane Jones
  • Robbie McGuigan 15–50 Aaron Hill
  • Scott Donaldson 35–67 Jordan Brown
  • Michael Georgiou 21–28 Ross Bulman
  • Ricky Walden 61–71 Tian Pengfei
  • Lee Walker 30–37 Lu Ning
  • Chen Zifan 50–56 Ali Carter
  • Martin Gould 8–74 Andrew Higginson
  • Amine Amiri 38–69 Michael Holt
  • Craig Steadman 44–27 Hammad Miah
  • Jack Lisowski 79–10 Andy Hicks
  • Hossein Vafaei 41–61 Alexander Ursenbacher
  • Martin O'Donnell 58–27 Rod Lawler
  • Ian Burns 69–8 Reanne Evans

