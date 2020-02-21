Former world champion Murphy began play demolishing Kishan Hirani 77-0 thanks to a break of 68.

Carter was made to work for his progression to the second round, edging Chen Zifan of China 56-50 - the Englishman's 52-break edging his opponent's 50.

World number 13 Lisowski looked in fine form as he breezed past Andy Hicks 79-10, thanks to a break of 78.

Twelve-times women's world champion Reanne Evans fell at the first hurdle losing to world 81 Ian Burns, who made a break of 62 and held on for a 69-8 win.

There was another blue-ball sudden death shoot-out, this time Iran's Soheil Vahedi held his nerve to beat Alfie Burden of England 42-37.

First Round results (Friday afternoon session):