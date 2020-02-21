Getty Images
Murphy, Carter and Lisowski progress, Evans falls
Shaun Murphy, Ali Carter and Jack Lisowski all progressed to the second round of the Shoot-out on Friday afternoon but Reanne Evans fell at the first hurdle.
Former world champion Murphy began play demolishing Kishan Hirani 77-0 thanks to a break of 68.
Carter was made to work for his progression to the second round, edging Chen Zifan of China 56-50 - the Englishman's 52-break edging his opponent's 50.
World number 13 Lisowski looked in fine form as he breezed past Andy Hicks 79-10, thanks to a break of 78.
Twelve-times women's world champion Reanne Evans fell at the first hurdle losing to world 81 Ian Burns, who made a break of 62 and held on for a 69-8 win.
There was another blue-ball sudden death shoot-out, this time Iran's Soheil Vahedi held his nerve to beat Alfie Burden of England 42-37.
First Round results (Friday afternoon session):
- Shaun Murphy 77–0 Kishan Hirani
- Soheil Vahedi 42–37 Alfie Burden (via blue-ball shoot-out)
- Ben Woollaston 41–23 Duane Jones
- Robbie McGuigan 15–50 Aaron Hill
- Scott Donaldson 35–67 Jordan Brown
- Michael Georgiou 21–28 Ross Bulman
- Ricky Walden 61–71 Tian Pengfei
- Lee Walker 30–37 Lu Ning
- Chen Zifan 50–56 Ali Carter
- Martin Gould 8–74 Andrew Higginson
- Amine Amiri 38–69 Michael Holt
- Craig Steadman 44–27 Hammad Miah
- Jack Lisowski 79–10 Andy Hicks
- Hossein Vafaei 41–61 Alexander Ursenbacher
- Martin O'Donnell 58–27 Rod Lawler
- Ian Burns 69–8 Reanne Evans