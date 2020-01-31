Murphy flew into the lead after rattling off a break of 129 in the opening frame, but Donaldson held his nerve to level in the second. But Murphy raced through the next three frames and into a 4-1 lead with breaks of 61, 69 and 86.

Donaldson took the sixth frame with an impressive run of 98 but Murphy put a lid on any chance of a comeback as he saw out the match.

The English world number 10 goes up against Zhao Xintong in the quarter-finals.

He joins Neil Robertson, Graeme Dott, Matthew Selt, Michael Georgiou and world number one Judd Trump in the last eight.

Elliot Slessor took the final spot in the next round after beating Robbie Williams 5-3. Slessor and Williams were tied at 3-3 after a cagey opening where bother players lead the match, but breaks of 97 and an incredible 130 saw Slessor see out the match for a place in the quarter-finals.

German Masters Quarter-finals

Zhao Xintong v Shaun Murphy

Elliot Slessor v Neil Robertson

Graeme Dott v Matthew Selt

Michael Georgiou v Judd Trump