"WST have taken the decision to postpone this week’s Coral Tour Championship in Llandudno as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus," read a statement from World Snooker Tour.

The event was due to start on Tuesday and run through to Sunday at Venue Cymru in Llandudno.

"Following Monday’s announcement from the UK government that public are advised to avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues, we have come to the decision to postpone the event, with new provisional dates of July 21st to 26th this year at the same venue," added the statement.

"We appreciate this is very short notice and a disappointment for the fans and the television audience, however the assessment could only be made at short notice after yesterday’s announcement from the government which came at 5pm.

"The box office at Venue Cymru in Llandudno will contact ticket holders . Those tickets will be transferred automatically to the rescheduled dates. Fans who are unable to attend in July can contact the box office after April 1st for a refund.

"Announcements on future events including the World Championship will be made in due course, with all scenarios to be considered depending on further government advice."

The 2020 World Snooker Championship is due to start at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield on 18 April to conclude on 4 May 2020.