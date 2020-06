Stuart Bingham hit a 94 break as he edged out fellow Englishman Ricky Walden to reach the Championship League last 16 by topping Group One.

The 2015 world champion completed a 3-0 win over Jamie Clarke, drew 2-2 with world number 74 Jordon Brown before his 94 break against Walden in a 2-2 draw saw him progress to the semi-final stage at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Walden was a 3-0 winner over Clarke, but two 2-2 draws against Brown and Bingham saw him denied on the highest break difference despite equalling Bingham on five points.

Northern Irishman Brown needed a 3-0 win against Clarke and a break over 94 to progress in his final match, but lost 3-0 to Welsh world number 90 Clarke, who finished third in Group One.

Bingham will face five-times world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan and Harvey Chandler in Group C on Tuesday with the winner of Group Six joining them.

"I don't make it easy on myself," said Bingham. "Watching it all week, the winners are all on seven points, but I'm over the moon to get through on five.

"Harvey and Ronnie next up, so ready for a few more days. Considering I haven't played a competitive match for three or four months, I'm happy."

Ben Woollaston won Group Eight courtesy of a 3-0 win over Liam Highfield, a 3-0 victory over Thor Chuan Leong and a 2-2 draw with Jimmy Robertson.

Saturday June 6

Table One Group 1

Match 1 Stuart Bingham 3-0 Jamie Clarke

Match 2 Ricky Walden 2-2 Jordon Brown

Match 3 Ricky Walden 3-0 Jamie Clarke

Match 4 Stuart Bingham 2-2 Jordon Brown

Match 5 Jordon Brown 0-3 Jamie Clarke

Match 6 Stuart Bingham 2-2 Ricky Walden

Group winner: Stuart Bingham (Eng)

Table Two Group 8

Match 1 Ben Woollaston 3-0 Liam Highfield

Match 2 Jimmy Robertson 3-0 Thor Chuan Leong

Match 3 Jimmy Robertson 2-2 Liam Highfield

Match 4 Ben Woollaston 3-0 Thor Chuan Leong

Match 5 Jimmy Robertson 2-2 Ben Woollaston

Match 6 Liam Highfield 3-0 Thor Chuan Leong

Group winner: Ben Woollaston (Eng)

Sunday June 7

Table One Group 16

Match 1 Neil Robertson v Ashley Carty

Match 2 Kurt Maflin v Ken Doherty

Match 3 Kurt Maflin v Ashley Carty

Match 4 Neil Robertson v Ken Doherty

Match 5 Ken Doherty v Ashley Carty

Match 6 Neil Robertson v Kurt Maflin

Table Two Group 7

Match 1 Anthony McGill v Craig Steadman

Match 2 Barry Hawkins v Hammad Miah

Match 3 Barry Hawkins v Craig Steadman

Match 4 Anthony McGill v Hammad Miah

Match 5 Barry Hawkins v Anthony McGill

Match 6 Craig Steadman v Hammad Miah

Monday June 8

Table One Group 11

Match 1 Mark Allen v Nigel Bond

Match 2 Martin O’Donnell v Michael White

Match 3 Martin O’Donnell v Nigel Bond

Match 4 Mark Allen v Michael White

Match 5 Michael White v Nigel Bond

Match 6 Mark Allen v Martin O’Donnell

Table Two Group 6

Match 1 Matt Selt v Sam Craigie

Match 2 Ali Carter v Dominic Dale

Match 3 Ali Carter v Sam Craigie

Match 4 Matt Selt v Dominic Dale

Match 5 Ali Carter v Matt Selt

Match 6 Sam Craigie v Dominic Dale

Group Winners’ Stage

Tuesday June 9

Group C

Winner of Group 10 – Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)

Winner of Group 6

Winner of Group 1 – Stuart Bingham (Eng)

Winner of Group 4 – Harvey Chandler (Eng)

Group D

Winner of Group 15 – Tom Ford (Eng)

Winner of Group 11

Winner of Group 8 – Ben Woollaston (Eng)

Winner of Group 5 – Liang Wenbo (Chn)

Wednesday June 10

Group B

Winner of Group 12 – Ryan Day (Wal)

Winner of Group 2 – Judd Trump (Eng)

Winner of Group 7

Winner of Group 13 – David Gilbert (Eng)

Group A

Winner of Group 14 – Gary Wilson (Eng)

Winner of Group 3 – Mark Joyce (Eng)

Winner of Group 9 – Luca Brecel (Bel)

Winner of Group 16

Tournament finals

Thursday June 11

Winner of Group C

Winner of Group D

Winner of Group B

Winner of Group A

