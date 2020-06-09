Snooker

Bingham stuns O'Sullivan to reach Championship League group final

Stuart Bingham.

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
41 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

Stuart Bingham breezed past Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-0 to reach the Championship League group final at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The 'Ball-run' progressed with two 3-0 wins over O'Sullivan and Harvey Chandler after a 3-1 defeat to Sam Craigie in his Group C opener.

2015 world champion Bingham ran in breaks of 71, 51 and 75 against his fellow Essex professional on his way to finishing top of the section on frame difference ahead of Craigie with O'Sullivan third. All three men picked up six points with two wins apiece.

"I knew I needed to win 3-0 to top the group," said Bingham. "I got it going when it mattered.

"I took my chances when they come. Happy to be through. I have to play like that to have any chance in the final."

The five-times world champion O'Sullivan had hit two centuries in three frames to overwhelm Chandler 3-0 in his opening match of the Championship League last-16 group stage.

O'Sullivan pieced together immaculate runs of 101, 68 and 104 on his way to wrapping up victory with an average shot time of only 15.01 seconds against the world number 84.

He made a 95 to win his 14th straight frame at the event in a 3-1 victory over Craigie, who made 97 himself in the third frame, but found Bingham a tougher proposition as key misses on a green in the second frame and a black off the spot were heavily punished.

Despite his defeat to Bingham, O'Sullivan - who has failed to qualify for the eight-man Tour Championship at the same venue - will hope to replicate his scoring form when the World Championship begins on 31 July in Sheffield.

O'Sullivan had breezed through the opening group stage on Friday with three 3-0 wins over Kishan Hirani, Michael Georgiou and Chris Wakelin that included two more tons.

Group Winners’ Stage

(3pm BST start)

Tuesday June 9

Group C

  • Winner of Group 10 – Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)
  • Winner of Group 6 – Sam Craigie (Eng)
  • Winner of Group 1 – Stuart Bingham (Eng)
  • Winner of Group 4 – Harvey Chandler (Eng)
  • Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-0 Harvey Chandler
  • Stuart Bingham 1-3 Sam Craigie
  • Stuart Bingham 3-0 Harvey Chandler
  • Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-1 Sam Craigie
  • Sam Craigie 3-0 Harvey Chandler
  • Ronnie O'Sullivan 0-3 Stuart Bingham

Group winner: Stuart Bingham (Eng)

Group D

  • Winner of Group 15 – Tom Ford (Eng)
  • Winner of Group 11 – Martin O'Donnell (Eng)
  • Winner of Group 8 – Ben Woollaston (Eng)
  • Winner of Group 5 – Liang Wenbo (Chn)
  • Tom Ford 2-2 Liang Wenbo
  • Martin O'Donnell 3-1 Ben Woollaston
  • Martin O'Donnell 3-1 Liang Wenbo
  • Tom Ford 0-3 Ben Woollaston
  • Martin O'Donnell 1-2 Tom Ford
  • LIang Wenbo 0-2 Ben Woollaston

Wednesday June 10

Group B

  • Winner of Group 12 – Ryan Day (Wal)
  • Winner of Group 2 – Judd Trump (Eng)
  • Winner of Group 7 – Barry Hawkins (Eng)
  • Winner of Group 13 – David Gilbert (Eng)

Group A

  • Winner of Group 14 – Gary Wilson (Eng)
  • Winner of Group 3 – Mark Joyce (Eng)
  • Winner of Group 9 – Luca Brecel (Bel)
  • Winner of Group 16 – Ashley Carty (Eng)

Tournament finals

Thursday June 11

  • Winner of Group C – Stuart Bingham (Eng)
  • Winner of Group D
  • Winner of Group B
  • Winner of Group A
