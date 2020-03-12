When is the Tour Championship?

The Tour Championship begins on Tuesday 17 March and finishes on Sunday 22 March.

Where is it held?

Venue Cymru in the Welsh coastal town of Llandudno. It involves the top eight players on the one-year world ranking list after the Gibraltar Open finishes on Sunday.

Will the coronavirus crisis affect the tournament?

It is business as usual unless UK government advice changes. Which it certainly could in such a grim, fast-moving health crisis. World Snooker Tour have not ruled out playing the event behind closed doors if it is deemed a public health risk to admit spectators to the venue.

The Gibraltar Open was restricted to only 100 fans in a clear indication of the direction of travel enveloping the sport. The gravity of the situation could also force the World Championship to be played behind closed doors or even postponed and moved to later in the calendar with the game's organisers conceding they will "consider all scenarios".

Full story: World Championship 'under consideration' as snooker confronts coronavirus crisis

Who is defending champion?

Ronnie O’Sullivan lifted the trophy last year with a 13-11 win over Neil Robertson in the final. It was a memorable final with O’Sullivan equalling Stephen Hendry’s record of 36 ranking events. Unfortunately, the five-times world champion will be forced to watch this year’s tournament from his sofa at home.

Why isn’t O’Sullivan defending the title?

He failed to defend his Players Championship last month after Michael Holt, a talented life-long nearly man, lifted the Shoot-Out and his first ranking title to ensure him 16th place on the one-year list and entry to the event. The knock-on effect means O’Sullivan could not qualify for the Tour Championship.

There are ranking points available in Gibraltar, but O’Sullivan has never expressed a desire to play at the venue. The next time you will see him in a ranking event will be the World Championship at the Crucible Theatre in April which is due to begin on Saturday 18 April. Assuming he decides to participate.

Full story: Why O’Sullivan remains a serious contender to win sixth world title

Who is involved?

Six men have already qualified for the £380,000 event that boasts a £150,000 first prize.

Judd Trump

Neil Robertson

Shaun Murphy

Mark Selby

Ding Junhui

Yan Bingtao

Mark Allen and John Higgins are likely to join them unless results cruelly conspire against them in Gibraltar.

Former UK winner Stephen Maguire is £6,500 behind Higgins in ninth place in the one-year list, and must at least reach the final in Gibraltar to have a chance of catching his fellow Scotsman with a runners-up place worth £20,000.

Graeme Dott, Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, Kyren Wilson, Joe Perry and Mark Williams all need to win the event to pick up the £50,000 first prize that could deny Allen or Higgins a place in the Tour Championship.

Who is favourite?

World champion and world champion Judd Trump is on the verge of becoming the first man in snooker history to win six ranking events in a single season. He is also on course to break the record for centuries in a season. He is on 88 with Neil Robertson's haul of 103 from 2013/14 under serious threat.

Video - The greatest shot of all time? Trump's moment of magic against Higgins 01:34

What is the draw?

As top seed, Trump will play his first match at 1pm and 7pm on Tuesday 17 March. Second seed Murphy will play be in action at 1pm and 7pm on Wednesday 18 March.

The full draw will appear here after the completion of the Gibraltar Open with the top seed Trump facing the eighth seed, second seed Murphy meeting the seventh seed, third against sixth and fourth versus fifth in the quarter-finals.

The quarter-finals are the best of 17 frames, the semi-final the best of 19 frames and the final the best of 25 frames over 21 and 22 March.

Odds

Will appear here..

World rankings one-year list (after Players Championship)