The Turkish Masters will be held for the first time in the city of Antalya between 27 September to 3 October with the event due to be staged until the 2024/25 season with increasing prize money over the four-year agreement.

Under UK government health advice on travel and safety, the inaugural £500,000 world ranking event will see 64 players compete for the top prize LIVE on Eurosport.

A qualifying round involving 128 players will be staged in August with two Turkish players earning wild cards at the main event.

"We are thrilled to continue snooker’s international expansion by staging a world ranking event in Turkey for the first time," said World Snooker Tour circuit chairman Steve Dawson, who replaces the retired Barry Hearn after his 11-year stint at the helm.

Over the past decade we have made dramatic progress in becoming a truly global sport, and to enter a brand new territory is a further step on that journey. We have tracked the growth in interest in snooker in Turkey in terms of television viewing figures and digital audience.

"This new event will provide a focal point for our sport in the region and it will help us to develop our strategy of building foundations across Europe. We are particularly excited to stage this event in Antalya because of the status of the city as an outstanding tourism destination.

"We have no doubt that the world’s leading players will be delighted with the chance to visit this stunning location while competing for a prestigious title and significant prize money, particularly given the challenges they have faced over the past year."

"I would like to say a sincere thank you to WST for giving us the opportunity to welcome snooker to Turkey for the first time in our history," said Ersan Ercan, president of the Turkish Billiard Federation.

"We are very excited and work has already begun to make this event one of the best on the calendar. I can assure those who attend of one thing, and that is they will fall in love with Antalya."

The new season is due to begin with the Championship League starting on 4 July with the provisional calendar yet be finalised for venues after Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire played host to large swathes of the 2020/21 campaign behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The four Home Nations events will be broadcast LIVE on Eurosport with the Northern Ireland Open (10-17 October), the English Open (1-7 November), Scottish Open (6-12 December) and the Welsh Open (28 February-6 March) pencilled in with venues yet to be confirmed.

According to WST : "The Home Nations events will have a new structure this season, with a qualifying round for players seeded outside the top 16. All players will start in the same round, but the top 16 will play their opening matches at the final venue."

The invitational Champion of Champions will take place in Bolton (15-21 November) with the UK Championship LIVE on Eurosport (23 November-5 December) to return to the Barbican in York. The World Grand Prix is due to be held between 13-19 December with the venue yet to be confirmed.

The Masters will also return to Alexandra Palace in London in January (9-16 January) with the 46th World Championship (16 April-2 May) set to be staged in its traditional home at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. Both are LIVE on Eurosport.

The Shoot Out, German Masters, European Masters, China Open and Gibraltar Open will all take place in early 2022 LIVE on Eurosport.

The Players Championship (7-13 February) and Tour Championship (28 March-3 April) are two prestigious events involving the top 16 and top eight on the one-year ranking list respectively before the World Championship finalises the 2021/22 season.

