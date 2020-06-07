Neil Robertson made three centuries, but it was not enough to progress at the Championship League in Milton Keynes.

Australia's leading player made a break of 119 in his opening Group 16 match against Rotherham's world number 83 Ashley Carty, but slumped to a surprise 3-1 defeat to the group winner at the Marshall Arena.

A 2-2 draw with the 1997 world champion Ken Doherty in his next group game meant Robertson could not qualify for the last-16 group stage as he finished with 107 to rescue a point after Doherty won the third frame with a neat run of 68.

The world number two went out in style courtesy of a 3-1 win over world number 43 Kurt Maflin that included breaks of 94, 79 and 106 after he had lost the first frame.

Carty fended off Doherty 3-1 after midnight in the group decider to qualify as group winner.

Robertson admitted the surroundings and demands will take time to adjust to. All players are tested for COVID-19 a day before their first match and spend a night in isolation in a hotel at the venue before playing their match.

Robertson will return to the venue with the delayed Tour Championship due to begin on June 20 with the same set-up set to be enforced by UK government health guidelines. He is due to face Ding Junhui in the opening round.

“It would be very strange to play in this format for a bigger event, so that’s where the adjustment is going to take place," said Robertson.

“But playing in this I am perfectly happy to experiment and adjust to how we are going to be moving forward over the next couple of months.

“Probably under normal circumstances one month into the season I would have won the first three frames pretty comfortably. There’s a little bit of rustiness, but it’s just about getting used to the feeling of how it is.”

Barry Hawkins ran out winner of Group 7 with a 3-0 win over Hammad Miah, a 3-0 victory over Craig Steadman and a 2-2 draw with Anthony McGill.

Sunday June 7

Table One Group 16

Match 1 Neil Robertson 1-3 Ashley Carty

Match 2 Kurt Maflin 1-3 Ken Doherty

Match 3 Kurt Maflin 2-2 Ashley Carty

Match 4 Neil Robertson 2-2 Ken Doherty

Match 5 Ken Doherty 1-3 Ashley Carty

Match 6 Neil Robertson 3-1 Kurt Maflin

Group winner: Ashley Carty (Eng)

Table Two Group 7

Match 1 Anthony McGill 2-2 Craig Steadman

Match 2 Barry Hawkins 3-0 Hammad Miah

Match 3 Barry Hawkins 3-0 Craig Steadman

Match 4 Anthony McGill 3-1 Hammad Miah

Match 5 Barry Hawkins 2-2 Anthony McGill

Match 6 Craig Steadman v Hammad Miah

Group winner: Barry Hawkins (Eng)

Monday June 8

Table One Group 11

Match 1 Mark Allen v Nigel Bond

Match 2 Martin O’Donnell v Michael White

Match 3 Martin O’Donnell v Nigel Bond

Match 4 Mark Allen v Michael White

Match 5 Michael White v Nigel Bond

Match 6 Mark Allen v Martin O’Donnell

Table Two Group 6

Match 1 Matt Selt v Sam Craigie

Match 2 Ali Carter v Dominic Dale

Match 3 Ali Carter v Sam Craigie

Match 4 Matt Selt v Dominic Dale

Match 5 Ali Carter v Matt Selt

Match 6 Sam Craigie v Dominic Dale

Group Winners’ Stage

Tuesday June 9

Group C

Winner of Group 10 – Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)

Winner of Group 6

Winner of Group 1 – Stuart Bingham (Eng)

Winner of Group 4 – Harvey Chandler (Eng)

Group D

Winner of Group 15 – Tom Ford (Eng)

Winner of Group 11

Winner of Group 8 – Ben Woollaston (Eng)

Winner of Group 5 – Liang Wenbo (Chn)

Wednesday June 10

Group B

Winner of Group 12 – Ryan Day (Wal)

Winner of Group 2 – Judd Trump (Eng)

Winner of Group 7 – Barry Hawkins (Eng)

Winner of Group 13 – David Gilbert (Eng)

Group A

Winner of Group 14 – Gary Wilson (Eng)

Winner of Group 3 – Mark Joyce (Eng)

Winner of Group 9 – Luca Brecel (Bel)

Winner of Group 16 – Ashley Carty Eng)

Tournament finals

Thursday June 11

Winner of Group C

Winner of Group D

Winner of Group B

Winner of Group A

