Welsh snooker legend Doug Mountjoy has died aged 78.

Mountjoy made his name in the sport when he won the Masters in 1977 and the UK Championship the following year.

Welsh Open O’Sullivan helped out serving meals and washing up at charity on Christmas Day 7 HOURS AGO

He would then go on to claim a second UK Championship a decade later in 1988, and won the Irish Masters in 1981, the same year he finished runner-up to Steve Davis in the World Championship.

Mountjoy also won the Pontins Professional, the Classic, Golden Masters, Welsh Championship, Pot Black and Champion of Champions titles over the course of his career.

He regained his ranking as a top 16 player as a result of 1988 UK Championship win, and he would stay there until 1992. He retired as a professional in 1997 after suffering from lung cancer.

Championship League 'Old school' – Carter produces stunning great escape act at Championship League 20 HOURS AGO