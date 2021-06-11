The 2021/22 snooker season is starting to take shape with the British Open to be hosted by Leicester's Morningside Arena in August as it returns to the calendar after a 17-year absence.
John Higgins enjoyed a 9-6 win over fellow Scot Stephen Maguire to claim the last British Open in Brighton in 2004.
The season begins on Sunday 4 July with the Championship League also held at the Morningside Arena giving world champion Mark Selby the chance to begin his campaign in his home city.
On the provisional calendar, there will be 17 ranking events staged between July 2021 and May 2022 plus the non-ranking Champion of Champions and Masters increasing the total to 19 over 11 months.
There are also possible dates for three more ranking events with two possible dates in October and another one in early March to be confirmed.
Eurosport is due to broadcast LIVE coverage of the Northern Ireland Open, English Open, UK Championship, Scottish Open, Masters, Shoot Out, German Masters, European Masters, Welsh Open, China Open, Gibraltar Open and the season-ending World Championship in another action-packed campaign.
Updated provisional 2021/22 World Snooker Tour calendar
July/August
- Championship League (world ranking)
- Defending champion: Kyren Wilson (Eng)
- Venue: Morningside Arena, Leicester
- 4 July-13 August
August
- British Open (world ranking)
- Defending champion: John Higgins (Sco)
- Venue: Morningside Arena, Leicester
- 16-22 August
- Turkish Masters qualifying (world ranking)
- Defending champion: Inaugural tournament
- Morningside Arena, Leicester
- 23-26 August
September/October
- Northern Ireland Open/English Open qualifying (world ranking)
- Metrodome, Barnsley
- 16-24 September
- Turkish Masters (world ranking)
- Defending champion: Inaugural tournament
- Venue: Antalya
- 27 September-3 October
October
- Northern Ireland Open LIVE on Eurosport (world ranking)
- Defending champion: Judd Trump (Eng)
- Waterfront Hall, Belfast
- 10-17 October
November/December
- English Open LIVE on Eurosport (world ranking)
- Defending champion: Judd Trump (Eng)
- Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
- 1-7 November
- Scottish Open/German Masters qualifying (world ranking)
- Morningside Arena, Leicester,
- 8-14 November
- Champion of Champions (non-ranking)
- Defending champion: Mark Allen (NIR)
- University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton
- 15-21 November
- UK Championship LIVE on Eurosport (world ranking)
- Defending champion: Neil Robertson (Aus)
- York Barbican
- 23 November-5 December
December
- Scottish Open LIVE on Eurosport (world ranking)
- Defending champion: Mark Selby (Eng)
- Emirates Arena, Glasgow
- 6-12 December
- Cazoo World Grand Prix (world ranking)
- Defending champion: Judd Trump (Eng)
- Ricoh Arena, Coventry
- 13-19 December
January/February
- The Masters LIVE on Eurosport (non-ranking)
- Defending champion: Yan Bingtao (Chn)
- Alexandra Palace, London
- 9-16 January
- BetVictor Shoot Out LIVE on Eurosport (world ranking)
- Defending champion: Ryan Day (Wal)
- Morningside Arena, Leicester
- 20-23 January
- German Masters LIVE on Eurosport (world ranking)
- Defending champion: Judd Trump (Eng)
- Tempodrom, Berlin
- 26-30 January
- Welsh Open/European Masters qualifying (world ranking)
- Morningside Arena, Leicester
- 31 January-6 February
February/March
- Cazoo Players Championship (world ranking)
- Defending champion: John Higgins (Sco)
- Aldersley Leisure Village, Wolverhampton
- 7-13 February
- European Masters LIVE on Eurosport (world ranking)
- Defending champion: Mark Selby (Eng)
- Venue: tbc
- 21-27 February
- Welsh Open LIVE on Eurosport (world ranking)
- Defending champion: Jordan Brown (NIR)
- International Convention Centre, Celtic Manor
- 28 February-6 March
March/April
- China Open (world ranking)
- Defending champion: Neil Robertson (Aus)
- Venue: tbc
- 14-20 March
- Gibraltar Open LIVE on Eurosport (world ranking)
- Defending champion: Judd Trump (Eng)
- Venue: Europa Point Sports Complex, Gibraltar
- 24-26 March
- Cazoo Tour Championship (world ranking)
- Defending champion: Neil Robertson (Aus)
- Venue Cymru, Llandudno
- 28 March-3 April
April
- Betfred World Championship qualifiers LIVE on Eurosport (world ranking)
- Defending champion: Mark Selby (Eng)
- Venue: English Institute of Sport, Sheffield
- 4-13 April
- Betfred World Championship LIVE on Eurosport (world ranking)
- Defending champion: Mark Selby (Eng)
- Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
- 16 April-2 May
