The 2021/22 snooker season is starting to take shape with the British Open to be hosted by Leicester's Morningside Arena in August as it returns to the calendar after a 17-year absence.

John Higgins enjoyed a 9-6 win over fellow Scot Stephen Maguire to claim the last British Open in Brighton in 2004.

The season begins on Sunday 4 July with the Championship League also held at the Morningside Arena giving world champion Mark Selby the chance to begin his campaign in his home city.

On the provisional calendar, there will be 17 ranking events staged between July 2021 and May 2022 plus the non-ranking Champion of Champions and Masters increasing the total to 19 over 11 months.

There are also possible dates for three more ranking events with two possible dates in October and another one in early March to be confirmed.

Eurosport is due to broadcast LIVE coverage of the Northern Ireland Open, English Open, UK Championship, Scottish Open, Masters, Shoot Out, German Masters, European Masters, Welsh Open, China Open, Gibraltar Open and the season-ending World Championship in another action-packed campaign.

Updated provisional 2021/22 World Snooker Tour calendar

July/August

Championship League (world ranking)

Defending champion: Kyren Wilson (Eng)

Venue: Morningside Arena, Leicester

4 July-13 August

August

British Open (world ranking)

Defending champion: John Higgins (Sco)

Venue: Morningside Arena, Leicester

16-22 August

Turkish Masters qualifying (world ranking)

Defending champion: Inaugural tournament

Morningside Arena, Leicester

23-26 August

September/October

Northern Ireland Open/English Open qualifying (world ranking)

Metrodome, Barnsley

16-24 September

Turkish Masters (world ranking)

Defending champion: Inaugural tournament

Venue: Antalya

27 September-3 October

October

Northern Ireland Open LIVE on Eurosport (world ranking)

Defending champion: Judd Trump (Eng)

Waterfront Hall, Belfast

10-17 October

November/December

English Open LIVE on Eurosport (world ranking)

Defending champion: Judd Trump (Eng)

Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

1-7 November

Scottish Open/German Masters qualifying (world ranking)

Morningside Arena, Leicester,

8-14 November

Champion of Champions (non-ranking)

Defending champion: Mark Allen (NIR)

University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton

15-21 November

UK Championship LIVE on Eurosport (world ranking)

Defending champion: Neil Robertson (Aus)

York Barbican

23 November-5 December

December

Scottish Open LIVE on Eurosport (world ranking)

Defending champion: Mark Selby (Eng)

Emirates Arena, Glasgow

6-12 December

Cazoo World Grand Prix (world ranking)

Defending champion: Judd Trump (Eng)

Ricoh Arena, Coventry

13-19 December

January/February

The Masters LIVE on Eurosport (non-ranking)

Defending champion: Yan Bingtao (Chn)

Alexandra Palace, London

9-16 January

BetVictor Shoot Out LIVE on Eurosport (world ranking)

Defending champion: Ryan Day (Wal)

Morningside Arena, Leicester

20-23 January

German Masters LIVE on Eurosport (world ranking)

Defending champion: Judd Trump (Eng)

Tempodrom, Berlin

26-30 January

Welsh Open/European Masters qualifying (world ranking)

Morningside Arena, Leicester

31 January-6 February

February/March

Cazoo Players Championship (world ranking)

Defending champion: John Higgins (Sco)

Aldersley Leisure Village, Wolverhampton

7-13 February

European Masters LIVE on Eurosport (world ranking)

Defending champion: Mark Selby (Eng)

Venue: tbc

21-27 February

Welsh Open LIVE on Eurosport (world ranking)

Defending champion: Jordan Brown (NIR)

International Convention Centre, Celtic Manor

28 February-6 March

March/April

China Open (world ranking)

Defending champion: Neil Robertson (Aus)

Venue: tbc

14-20 March

Gibraltar Open LIVE on Eurosport (world ranking)

Defending champion: Judd Trump (Eng)

Venue: Europa Point Sports Complex, Gibraltar

24-26 March

Cazoo Tour Championship (world ranking)

Defending champion: Neil Robertson (Aus)

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

28 March-3 April

April

Betfred World Championship qualifiers LIVE on Eurosport (world ranking)

Defending champion: Mark Selby (Eng)

Venue: English Institute of Sport, Sheffield

4-13 April

Betfred World Championship LIVE on Eurosport (world ranking)

Defending champion: Mark Selby (Eng)

Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

16 April-2 May

