There are lies, damned lies and statistics, but the stats of the snooker world only tell the truth in representing Judd Trump's quite astonishing body of work in recent times.
Trump claimed five ranking titles in a dominant 2020/21 campaign as he revelled in victories at the English Open, Northern Ireland Open, World Grand Prix, German Masters and Gibraltar Open.
The bounding Bristolian also finished runner-up at the UK Championship and Championship League, reached semi-finals at the European Masters and Champion of Champions while enjoying runs to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Open, Tour Championship and World Championship.
Trump's biggest disappointment of the season was arguably testing positive for coronavirus that forced him to withdraw from the Masters in January in an otherwise sparkling run of consistency that confirmed his position as the sport's undisputed number one a year after lifting a record six ranking titles.
The 2019 world champion topped all of the prominent stats, finished seventh in the average shot time stats on the tour and moved up to sixth on the all-time list of ranking event winners. A feat that is made all the more remarkable considering he only turned professional in 2005 and celebrated a first ranking triumph in winning the 2011 China Open at the age of 21.
Here are a few of the key stats in cementing Trump's place at the snooker summit after the latest campaign.
World rankings
- Judd Trump: 1,370,000
- Mark Selby: 1,246,000
- Ronnie O'Sullivan: 861,000
- Neil Robertson: 785,500
- Shaun Murphy: 643,500
Titles
- Judd Trump: five
- Mark Selby: three
- Neil Robertson: two
- Kyren Wilson: two
Finals
- Judd Trump: seven
- Ronnie O’Sullivan: five
- Neil Robertson: four
- Mark Selby: four
- Jack Lisowski: three
Frames played
- Judd Trump: 643
- Kyren Wilson: 626
- Mark Selby: 619
- Stuart Bingham: 456
- John Higgins: 452
Frames won
- Judd Trump: 415
- Mark Selby: 362
- Kyren Wilson: 356
- John Higgins: 276
- Stuart Bingham: 260
Frame win percentage (over 15 events)
- Judd Trump: 64.54%
- John Higgins: 61.06%
- Mark Selby: 58.48%
- Barry Hawkins 58.48%
- Zhou Yuelong: 57.39%
Shots played
- Judd Trump: 15,798
- Mark Selby: 15,391
- Kyren Wilson: 14,684
- Stuart Bingham: 11,233
- John Higgins: 10,687
Centuries
- Judd Trump: 90
- Kyren Wilson: 74
- Neil Robertson: 72
- Mark Selby: 63
- Stuart Bingham: 50
50 plus breaks
- Judd Trump: 303
- Kyren Wilson: 260
- Mark Selby: 258
- John Higgins: 190
- Ronnie O’Sullivan: 189
Average shot time
- Ronnie O'Sullivan: 18.13
- Mark Williams: 18.15
- Jamie Wilson: 18.22
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh: 18.38
- Zhao Xintong: `19.74
- Jack Lisowski: 19.91
- Judd Trump: 19.95
All-time ranking event winners
- Ronnie O'Sullivan: 37
- Stephen Hendry: 36
- John Higgins: 31
- Steve Davis: 28
- Mark Williams: 23
- Judd Trump: 22
All-time century list
- Ronnie O'Sullivan: 1107
- John Higgins: 839
- Judd Trump: 808
- Neil Robertson: 787
- Stephen Hendry: 776
