There are lies, damned lies and statistics, but the stats of the snooker world only tell the truth in representing Judd Trump's quite astonishing body of work in recent times.

Trump claimed five ranking titles in a dominant 2020/21 campaign as he revelled in victories at the English Open, Northern Ireland Open, World Grand Prix, German Masters and Gibraltar Open.

The bounding Bristolian also finished runner-up at the UK Championship and Championship League, reached semi-finals at the European Masters and Champion of Champions while enjoying runs to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Open, Tour Championship and World Championship.

Trump's biggest disappointment of the season was arguably testing positive for coronavirus that forced him to withdraw from the Masters in January in an otherwise sparkling run of consistency that confirmed his position as the sport's undisputed number one a year after lifting a record six ranking titles.

The 2019 world champion topped all of the prominent stats, finished seventh in the average shot time stats on the tour and moved up to sixth on the all-time list of ranking event winners. A feat that is made all the more remarkable considering he only turned professional in 2005 and celebrated a first ranking triumph in winning the 2011 China Open at the age of 21.

Here are a few of the key stats in cementing Trump's place at the snooker summit after the latest campaign.

World rankings

Judd Trump: 1,370,000

Mark Selby: 1,246,000

Ronnie O'Sullivan: 861,000

Neil Robertson: 785,500

Shaun Murphy: 643,500

Titles

Judd Trump: five

Mark Selby: three

Neil Robertson: two

Kyren Wilson: two

Finals

Judd Trump: seven

Ronnie O’Sullivan: five

Neil Robertson: four

Mark Selby: four

Jack Lisowski: three

Frames played

Judd Trump: 643

Kyren Wilson: 626

Mark Selby: 619

Stuart Bingham: 456

John Higgins: 452

Frames won

Judd Trump: 415

Mark Selby: 362

Kyren Wilson: 356

John Higgins: 276

Stuart Bingham: 260

Frame win percentage (over 15 events)

Judd Trump: 64.54%

John Higgins: 61.06%

Mark Selby: 58.48%

Barry Hawkins 58.48%

Zhou Yuelong: 57.39%

Shots played

Judd Trump: 15,798

Mark Selby: 15,391

Kyren Wilson: 14,684

Stuart Bingham: 11,233

John Higgins: 10,687

Centuries

Judd Trump: 90

Kyren Wilson: 74

Neil Robertson: 72

Mark Selby: 63

Stuart Bingham: 50

50 plus breaks

Judd Trump: 303

Kyren Wilson: 260

Mark Selby: 258

John Higgins: 190

Ronnie O’Sullivan: 189

Average shot time

Ronnie O'Sullivan: 18.13

Mark Williams: 18.15

Jamie Wilson: 18.22

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh: 18.38

Zhao Xintong: `19.74

Jack Lisowski: 19.91

Judd Trump: 19.95

All-time ranking event winners

Ronnie O'Sullivan: 37

Stephen Hendry: 36

John Higgins: 31

Steve Davis: 28

Mark Williams: 23

Judd Trump: 22

All-time century list

Ronnie O'Sullivan: 1107

John Higgins: 839

Judd Trump: 808

Neil Robertson: 787

Stephen Hendry: 776

