World champion Judd Trump and five-times Crucible winner Ronnie O'Sullivan could meet In Milton Keynes when snooker comes out of cold storage for the Championship League next month.

The 64-man event will take place between June 1 and June 11 behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena.

It will be the first major UK sport to be broadcast since the global coronavirus pandemic decimated the sporting calendar.

Snooker has not staged a tournament since Trump lifted his sixth ranking event of the season with a 4-3 win over Kyren Wilson at the Gibraltar Open on March 15.

The draw for the Championship League also includes former world champions Neil Robertson, Mark Selby and Stuart Bingham.

With all the big guns avoiding each other in the early rounds, there is the prospect of some major duels for the £30,000 first prize with a Trump and O'Sullivan clash on the cards if both men can progress.

O'Sullivan has been drawn in Group 10 and will face Chris Wakelin, Michael Georgiou and Kishan Hirani on Friday 5 June. He could face a potential grudge match with fierce Essex rival Ali Carter on Tuesday 9 June if both men win their respective groups.

Trump is in Group 2 and will meet Daniel Wells, Elliot Slessor and David Grace on the opening day of the event on Monday 1 June. He could come across old foe Wilson in the next group stage if he makes a winning start to the event.

All group matches will be played over four frames and begin at 3pm (BST) each day apart from Friday 5 June which has a 4pm (BST) start.

Under strict government health guidelines, it could provide a blueprint for how the sport will be able to stage the delayed World Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield which is due to run between 31 July and 16 August.

Championship League details

Monday 1 June

Group 2

Judd Trump

Daniel Wells

Elliot Slessor

David Grace

Group 13

David Gilbert

Stuart Carrington

Jak Jones

Jackson Page

Tuesday 2 June

Group 9

Jack Lisowski

Luca Brecel

Robbie Williams

Oliver Lines

Group 3

Michael Holt

Mark Davis

Mark Joyce

Louis Heathcote

Wednesday 3 June

Group 12

Kyren Wilson

Ryan Day

Alfie Burden

Chen Feilong

Group 4

Joe Perry

Mark King

Sam Baird

Harvey Chandler

Thursday 4 June

Group 5

Mark Selby

Liang Wenbo

Joe O’Connor

Lee Walker

Group 14

Gary Wilson

Matthew Stevens

John Astley

Mitchell Mann

Friday 5 June

Group 10

Ronnie O’Sullivan

Chris Wakelin

Michael Georgiou

Kishan Hirani

Group 15

Tom Ford

Robert Milkins

Mike Dunn

Ian Burns

Saturday 6 June

Group 1

Stuart Bingham

Ricky Walden

Jordan Brown

Jamie Clarke

Group 8

Jimmy Robertson

Ben Woollaston

Liam Highfield

Alex Ursenbacher

Sunday 7 June

Group 16

Neil Robertson

Kurt Maflin

Ken Doherty

Ashley Carty

Group 7

Barry Hawkins

Anthony McGill

Craig Steadman

Hammad Miah

Monday 8 June

Group 11

Mark Allen

Martin O’Donnell

Michael White

Nigel Bond

Group 6

Ali Carter

Matt Selt

Sam Craigie

Dominic Dale

Group Winners’ Stage

Tuesday 9 June

Group C

Winner of Group 10

Winner of Group 6

Winner of Group 1

Winner of Group 4

Group D

Winner of Group 15

Winner of Group 11

Winner of Group 8

Winner of Group 5

Wednesday 10 June

Group B

Winner of Group 12

Winner of Group 2

Winner of Group 7

Winner of Group 13

Group A

Winner of Group 14

Winner of Group 3

Winner of Group 9

Winner of Group 16

Tournament finals

Thursday 11 June

Winner of Group C

Winner of Group D

Winner of Group B

Winner of Group A

Other details from the Championship League tournament have been revealed by the game's organisers World Snooker Tour:

Social distancing measures in place throughout the venue.

Players seated at least two metres apart during matches.

Players using anti-bacterial hand sanitiser before matches and avoiding handshakes.

Referees endeavouring to keep two metres away from players where possible.

There will be no access for players’ guests.

First aid personnel on site at all times.

World Snooker Tour said: "All players, staff and contractors will be virus-tested prior to entering the venue and will be in isolation until their results are known. Players will require a negative test result in order to enter the venue. They will play all group matches on one day, remaining on site throughout, and will then leave the venue."

