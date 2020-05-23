Snooker

Will the Rocket and Juddernaut collide in red-hot summer showdown?

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump.

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

World champion Judd Trump and five-times Crucible winner Ronnie O'Sullivan could meet In Milton Keynes when snooker comes out of cold storage for the Championship League next month.

The 64-man event will take place between June 1 and June 11 behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena.

It will be the first major UK sport to be broadcast since the global coronavirus pandemic decimated the sporting calendar.

The Masters

'His technique just completely changed' - Robertson discusses Hendry's final farewell

YESTERDAY AT 06:52

Snooker has not staged a tournament since Trump lifted his sixth ranking event of the season with a 4-3 win over Kyren Wilson at the Gibraltar Open on March 15.

The draw for the Championship League also includes former world champions Neil Robertson, Mark Selby and Stuart Bingham.

With all the big guns avoiding each other in the early rounds, there is the prospect of some major duels for the £30,000 first prize with a Trump and O'Sullivan clash on the cards if both men can progress.

Play Icon
WATCH

'Wow!' - Judd Trump's best shots of the season

00:02:59

O'Sullivan has been drawn in Group 10 and will face Chris Wakelin, Michael Georgiou and Kishan Hirani on Friday 5 June. He could face a potential grudge match with fierce Essex rival Ali Carter on Tuesday 9 June if both men win their respective groups.

Trump is in Group 2 and will meet Daniel Wells, Elliot Slessor and David Grace on the opening day of the event on Monday 1 June. He could come across old foe Wilson in the next group stage if he makes a winning start to the event.

Play Icon
WATCH

Best of The Rocket: Some recent O'Sullivan magic

00:03:49

All group matches will be played over four frames and begin at 3pm (BST) each day apart from Friday 5 June which has a 4pm (BST) start.

Under strict government health guidelines, it could provide a blueprint for how the sport will be able to stage the delayed World Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield which is due to run between 31 July and 16 August.

Championship League details

Monday 1 June

  • Group 2
  • Judd Trump
  • Daniel Wells
  • Elliot Slessor
  • David Grace
  • Group 13
  • David Gilbert
  • Stuart Carrington
  • Jak Jones
  • Jackson Page

Tuesday 2 June

  • Group 9
  • Jack Lisowski
  • Luca Brecel
  • Robbie Williams
  • Oliver Lines
  • Group 3
  • Michael Holt
  • Mark Davis
  • Mark Joyce
  • Louis Heathcote

Wednesday 3 June

  • Group 12
  • Kyren Wilson
  • Ryan Day
  • Alfie Burden
  • Chen Feilong
  • Group 4
  • Joe Perry
  • Mark King
  • Sam Baird
  • Harvey Chandler

Thursday 4 June

  • Group 5
  • Mark Selby
  • Liang Wenbo
  • Joe O’Connor
  • Lee Walker
  • Group 14
  • Gary Wilson
  • Matthew Stevens
  • John Astley
  • Mitchell Mann

Friday 5 June

  • Group 10
  • Ronnie O’Sullivan
  • Chris Wakelin
  • Michael Georgiou
  • Kishan Hirani
  • Group 15
  • Tom Ford
  • Robert Milkins
  • Mike Dunn
  • Ian Burns

Saturday 6 June

  • Group 1
  • Stuart Bingham
  • Ricky Walden
  • Jordan Brown
  • Jamie Clarke
  • Group 8
  • Jimmy Robertson
  • Ben Woollaston
  • Liam Highfield
  • Alex Ursenbacher

Sunday 7 June

  • Group 16
  • Neil Robertson
  • Kurt Maflin
  • Ken Doherty
  • Ashley Carty
  • Group 7
  • Barry Hawkins
  • Anthony McGill
  • Craig Steadman
  • Hammad Miah

Monday 8 June

  • Group 11
  • Mark Allen
  • Martin O’Donnell
  • Michael White
  • Nigel Bond
  • Group 6
  • Ali Carter
  • Matt Selt
  • Sam Craigie
  • Dominic Dale

Group Winners’ Stage

Tuesday 9 June

  • Group C
  • Winner of Group 10
  • Winner of Group 6
  • Winner of Group 1
  • Winner of Group 4
  • Group D
  • Winner of Group 15
  • Winner of Group 11
  • Winner of Group 8
  • Winner of Group 5

Wednesday 10 June

  • Group B
  • Winner of Group 12
  • Winner of Group 2
  • Winner of Group 7
  • Winner of Group 13
  • Group A
  • Winner of Group 14
  • Winner of Group 3
  • Winner of Group 9
  • Winner of Group 16

Tournament finals

Thursday 11 June

  • Winner of Group C
  • Winner of Group D
  • Winner of Group B
  • Winner of Group A

Other details from the Championship League tournament have been revealed by the game's organisers World Snooker Tour:

  • Social distancing measures in place throughout the venue.
  • Players seated at least two metres apart during matches.
  • Players using anti-bacterial hand sanitiser before matches and avoiding handshakes.
  • Referees endeavouring to keep two metres away from players where possible.
  • There will be no access for players’ guests.
  • First aid personnel on site at all times.

World Snooker Tour said: "All players, staff and contractors will be virus-tested prior to entering the venue and will be in isolation until their results are known. Players will require a negative test result in order to enter the venue. They will play all group matches on one day, remaining on site throughout, and will then leave the venue."

Snooker

Championship League to go ahead in June as snooker set to become first UK sport to return

YESTERDAY AT 05:52
World Championship

Hendry: O'Sullivan has 'three or four more world titles in him'

YESTERDAY AT 12:34
Related Topics
Snooker
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

The Masters

'His technique just completely changed' - Robertson discusses Hendry's final farewell

YESTERDAY AT 06:52
Snooker

Championship League to go ahead in June as snooker set to become first UK sport to return

YESTERDAY AT 05:52
World Championship

Hendry: O'Sullivan has 'three or four more world titles in him'

YESTERDAY AT 12:34
World Championship

Generation game: Could Davis at his best topple Trump?

YESTERDAY AT 12:33

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Snooker

On This Day: 'Sheer genius' - Trump shows off with behind-back black

00:00:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

'The front row are in danger!' - Trump gets lucky at Crucible

00:00:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

‘You’re going straight out’ – Ref throws out fan inside one minute

00:01:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

On This Day: Higgins' magnificent 143 break at 2019 World Championship

00:11:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:27
Play Icon
Curling

Dominant Sweden lift European title in style

23/11/2019 AT 11:15
Premier League

Pulisic's perfect hat-trick helps Chelsea batter Burnley

26/10/2019 AT 17:21
World Cup

Sterling axed? England ‘let slip starting XI for Panama’ as notes snapped

21/06/2018 AT 10:10
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

YESTERDAY AT 08:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Football

Jones suffers injury following tackle from Smalling in training

22/03/2017 AT 09:13
Champions League

Schweinsteiger not the same man I saw at Bayern, moans Van Gaal

07/12/2015 AT 06:48
ATP World Tour Finals

Federer eases past Wawrinka to reach final

21/11/2015 AT 20:34
View more

What's On (2)

Previous article'His technique just completely changed' - Robertson discusses Hendry's final farewell
Next articleDjokovic announces Balkan region series, Thiem joins