The former snooker star took to Twitter to announce the news and says he will begin treatment immediately in Spain.

"I realise everybody is having a tough time - mine just got worse," he wrote.

"I have been diagnosed with leukaemia. I am devastated and start chemotherapy tomorrow. I’m in Spain, where the healthcare is hopefully second to none. Love to you all, Willie."

Thorne, who won one ranking event during his career, became a commentator on the sport for both Sky Sports and the BBC upon retirement and has also featured on BBC dance contest Strictly Come Dancing.

His announcement drew an outpouring of support from people across the world of sport, not just snooker.