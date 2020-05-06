Snooker legend Willie Thorne is currently in hospital after undergoing a heart scan on Monday.

The 66-year-old, who is fighting cancer and has gout in his left leg, was rushed to a hospital in Alicante - near to his home in Villamartin - for an urgent blood transfusion.

Thorne, who was diagnosed with Leukaemia in March and is unable to stand unaided, underwent further heart and MRI scans on Tuesday. Doctors will assess when he can go home on Friday.

Close friend Julie O'Neill told the Leicester Mercury: "The doctor has said that they will definitely not even consider him going home, in the short term, and will review that on Friday.

"Willie is struggling a little with his depression, so words of encouragement and positivity are most appreciated.

"I spoke to Willie on Tuesday and he was having yet another blood transfusion.

"Where the gout was in his leg, it appears he has ripped some tendons and has some kind of infection in his leg. Which, with his leukaemia, is not a good thing to have.

I have every faith in the hospital and have a firm belief they’re doing all they can.

Thorne declared bankruptcy in May 2015 and in 2016 after borrowing sums of money to fulfil his gambling addiction that he could not repay.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by O'Neill and friend Mark Roe, in a bid to raise €30,000 to cover the medical costs.

