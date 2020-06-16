Snooker

Thorne placed into induced coma amid leukaemia battle – report

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Willie Thorne in action at the 1987 World Championship.

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Snooker icon Willie Thorne has reportedly been placed into an induced coma after suffering respiratory failure during his battle with leukaemia.

The 66-year-old Leicester favourite, who was diagnosed with cancer in March, was taken to hospital last week with low blood pressure, according to newspaper reports..

His friend and carer Julie O'Neill explained the seriousness of the situation.

World Championship

Doherty: Why Trump can overtake O'Sullivan and Hendry as the snooker GOAT

6 HOURS AGO

“The doctor called me yesterday to inform me that on Sunday Willie went into respiratory failure and he is now in an induced coma and mechanical ventilation," said Ms O'Neill.

“They are treating him with 3 different antibiotics for 3 types of infections, which appear to be consuming him at this time.

“We are all hoping that the treatments the hospital are giving him while in this induced coma will help to improve his overall condition and at some point enable him to breath on his own and be brought out of this coma.

“Understandably this situation is very difficult and very sad for everyone involved.

Snooker legend Willie Thorne at the Crucible

Image credit: Imago

“A lot of prayer and a lot of positive energy is needed for this current situation.

"Once again I thank everybody for your messages of support and words of encouragement, I know they have been a comfort to Willie but also for me too.

"Hopefully soon I can update you with something more positive."

It was reported in late May that the former world number seven had been unable to move his arms to answer phone calls at his rented home in the Spanish city of Alicante amid fears he could also be fighting the blood poisoning illness of sepsis during his cancer battle.

The 1985 Mercantile Credit Classic winner was taken to hospital on 2 May. He has since undergone three blood transfusions, and treatment for a virus amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

World Championship

How O'Sullivan helped Brecel get the Belgian Bullet's career back on cue

A DAY AGO
World Championship

Luca and learn: Why bewitching Brecel can become Belgium's first world champion

12/06/2020 AT 15:10
Related Topics
Snooker
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

World Championship

Doherty: Why Trump can overtake O'Sullivan and Hendry as the snooker GOAT

6 HOURS AGO
World Championship

How O'Sullivan helped Brecel get the Belgian Bullet's career back on cue

A DAY AGO
World Championship

Luca and learn: Why bewitching Brecel can become Belgium's first world champion

12/06/2020 AT 15:10
Snooker

2020 Championship League snooker: Latest results and updated draw

11/06/2020 AT 23:31

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Snooker

On This Day: 'Sheer genius' - Trump shows off with behind-back black

00:00:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

'The front row are in danger!' - Trump gets lucky at Crucible

00:00:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

‘You’re going straight out’ – Ref throws out fan inside one minute

00:01:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

On This Day: Higgins' magnificent 143 break at 2019 World Championship

00:11:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

YESTERDAY AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

YESTERDAY AT 18:03
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Formula E

Di Grassi named CEO of Roborace series

13/09/2017 AT 12:01
Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

14/06/2020 AT 10:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Finland Rally

Toyota WRC rookie Lappi takes Finland lead

28/07/2017 AT 19:22
Premier League

Mourinho is ruining Pogba — he should be United's main creative force

14/06/2017 AT 09:51
View more

What's On

Previous articleDoherty: Why Trump can overtake O'Sullivan and Hendry as the snooker GOAT
Next article'Mbappe, Neymar transfer value will decline by 13%' - KPMG sports head