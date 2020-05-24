Snooker icon Willie Thorne reportedly cannot move his legs or feed himself as he undergoes chemotherapy for leukaemia at his home in Spain.

According to media reports, the 66-year-old Leicester favourite is unable to move his arms to answer phone calls at his rented home in Alicante with a close friend fearing he could also be fighting the blood poisoning illness of sepsis during his cancer battle.

The 1985 Mercantile Credit Classic winner was taken to hospital on 2 May. He has since undergone three blood transfusions, and treatment for a virus amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

World Championship Why World Championship is snooker's only major 4 HOURS AGO

Friend Julie O'Neill admitted she is concerned about the popular green baize former world number seven, nicknamed 'Mr Maximum' due to his penchant for making 147 breaks in practice.

"I am still trying to obtain medical information and turned to legal help, as I’m not 100 per cent sure exactly what is going on right now," said his friend Julie.

Snooker legend Willie Thorne at the Crucible. Image credit: Imago

"Willie came home from hospital on May 15, but I fail to understand why.

"He is unable to move his arms and legs – can’t feed himself or put a drink to his mouth and has a bedsore.

"As far as I understand from the translated discharge papers from the hospital he has a superinfection (sepsis) throughout his body.

"Tests are still needed to determine the cause.

"I have had to bring in a care company to help with the excessively increased care he now needs."

A GoFundMe page has been set up by O'Neill and golfer Mark Roe, in a bid to raise €30,000 to cover the medical costs.

World Championship All-time top 10: Who does Barry Hearn rate as the greatest players in snooker history? YESTERDAY AT 08:08