The world number eight bounced back from two frames down to take a 6-2 victory.

Lisowski, currently ranked 13th in the world, notched breaks of 56 then 72 in the opening two frames, but Wilson responded with a 66 in the third.

Lisowski then had the opportunity to take the fourth, but missed his shot at the pink, giving Wilson the chance to draw level.

Wilson did not drop another frame - and the only thing that interrupted his charge to the win was a wasp landing on his collar, brushed away by a courageous referee Ben Williams.

"Jack got off to a fantastic start, and I had to be a bit more streetwise towards the end," Wilson told Eurosport afterwards.

"I could sense that Jack was starting to get a little bit edgy. It's tough out there - it's the biggest arena we play in."