During what should have been the 2020 World Championship, Eurosport is giving you the power to help decide what fills the void with our new #YouSayWePlay initiative.

While the Crucible showpiece has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eurosport has announced a two-week celebration of snooker in its place, including a new vodcast, which first aired last weekend on Eurosport 1. Snooker fans will also be able to enjoy all nine episodes in full in audio form on a new podcast: The Break.

World Championship Could Stephen Hendry really make a comeback? YESTERDAY AT 16:14

Andy Goldstein will be hosting debates around the greatest players and matches of all time with Jimmy White and Neal Foulds, we will be speaking to Neil Robertson and Shaun Murphy - and we will also be bringing you a candid three-part interview with the one and only Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Across TV and digital, we will also be bringing snooker fans some of the best matches from our archives, and every day you can help shape our programming by voting for which match will be broadcast at 7pm.

The process is simple. The day before, we will launch a poll on our Twitter page @eurosport_uk asking you to vote for matches around certain themes. And at 3pm each day, we will reveal which match will be shown on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player that evening.

The next theme is all about our favourite breakthrough moments - and you can choose which of the following we show on Thursday at 7pm:

Northern Ireland Open Final 2016 - Mark King wins his first ranking title

Masters Final 2018 - Mark Allen wins his first Triple Crown event

World Championship Final 2019 - Judd Trump wins his first world title.

VOTE NOW!

Watch the next snooker vodcast on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player at 2pm on Thursday- and the winner of the #YouSayWePlay poll at 7pm

Play Icon

Snooker On This Day: 'What a shame' - Hawkins misses golden chance for 147 YESTERDAY AT 13:30