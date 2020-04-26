Snooker

#YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite Home Nations match

Snooker : Ronie talks about Home Nations Memories (Exclusive Eurosport)Snooker : Ronie talks about Home Nations Memories (Exclusive Eurosport)

Snooker : Ronie talks about Home Nations Memories (Exclusive Eurosport)

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

During what should have been the 2020 World Championship, Eurosport is giving you the power to help decide what fills the void with our new #YouSayWePlay initiative.

While the Crucible showpiece has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Eurosport has announced a two-week celebration of snooker in its place, including a new vodcast, which first aired last weekend on Eurosport 1. Snooker fans will also be able to enjoy all nine episodes in full in audio form on a new podcast: The Break.

Taylor keen to see World Championship held for fans in lockdown
World Championship

Taylor keen to see World Championship held for fans in lockdown

6 HOURS AGO

Andy Goldstein will be hosting debates around the greatest players and matches of all time with Jimmy White and Neal Foulds, we will be speaking to Neil Robertson and Shaun Murphy - and we will also be bringing you a candid three-part interview with the one and only Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Subscribe to The Break on your podcast platform of choice now

Across TV and digital, we will also be bringing snooker fans some of the best matches from our archives, and every day you can help shape our programming by voting for which match will be broadcast at 7pm.

The process is simple. The day before, we will launch a poll on our Twitter page @eurosport_uk asking you to vote for matches around certain themes. And at 3pm each day, we will reveal which match will be shown on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player that evening.

The next theme is all about classic matches from the Home Nations series - and you can choose which of the following we show on Monday at 7pm:

  • NI Open Final 2016 – Mark King's first ranking title
  • NI Open Final 2018 – Judd Trump 9-7 Ronnie O'Sullivan
  • English Open Final 2017 – Ronnie O'Sullivan's Barnsley masterclass

VOTE NOW!

Watch the next snooker vodcast on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player at 2pm on Monday - and the winner of the #YouSayWePlay poll at 7pm

White on Davis rivalry: "You were going to be in a war"
Snooker

White on Davis rivalry: "You were going to be in a war"

13 HOURS AGO
'One that got away' - Jimmy White on his rivalry with Steve Davis
Play Icon
Snooker

‘One that got away’ - Jimmy White on his rivalry with Steve Davis

13 HOURS AGO
