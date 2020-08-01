Snooker referee calls on VAR to check the what order the balls touched

Day 2, Sheffield
Shane Byrne
David Gilbert can't believe his luck as he somehow sinks a red on the opposite end of the table to what he intended in his World Snooker Championship opener.
Former champion Stuart Bingham 'puts on a show' with a magical break during his World Snooker Championship round-one match.
Judd Trump can't believe his luck as he comes through his first-round match against Tom Ford at the World Snooker Championship.
Judd Trump shows off his wild talents with three fun shots, including one right-handed, at the end of a frame against Tom Ford at the World Championship.
The brilliant Judd Trump scores his 100th century of the season against Tom Ford at the World Snooker Championship.
The referee takes nearly five minutes to decide where to place the balls ahead of a Judd Trump shot at the World Snooker Championship.
Tom Ford made a magnificent 140 total clearance against Judd Trump at the World Snooker Championship
Tom Ford missed a glorious opportunity for a 147 in the opening frame of the 2020 World Snooker Championship.
Fans returned to the Crucible as the World Snooker Championship got underway in Sheffield.