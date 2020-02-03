The match was O'Sullivan's first competitive meetings since the Scottish Open back in December and the Rocket did show some signs of rustiness early on.

Neither player hit their straps early on, winning alternate frames until the fourth when O'Sullivan took a 3-1 lead.

But breaks of 69 and 115 from Gilbert forced the match into a decider.

The momentum was all with Gilbert, but O'Sullivan stepped up when it really mattered a san a beautiful break of 129 to seal his place in the second round.

Elsewhere in Monday's action, Tom Ford came from 3-1 down to beat Stephen Maguire in a match that saw neither play record a century clearance.

In the late-evening matches, Mark Selby faces Xiao Guodong and Zhou Yuelong plays Gary Wilson.