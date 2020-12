Snooker

Snooker united: Ronnie O'Sullivan for SPOTY - Judd Trump, Mark Selby, Neil Robertson pay tribute

Snooker is united in urging the general public to ensure that Ronnie O'Sullivan wins the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award. The Rocket has finally been nominated for the accolade after his sixth World Championship title in 2020 and Judd Trump, Mark Selby and Neil Robertson are among the stars to pay tribute to O'Sullivan.

