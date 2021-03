Snooker

Snooker video - 'It's so frustrating' – Reanne Evans on criticism and negativity on social media

Reanne Evans opens up about her experiences as a woman on the snooker circuit and speaks about the negativity and criticism she receives on social media. The 12-time world champion says she’s been told women should never play snooker and had her achievements belittled. Eurosport is celebrating International Women’s Day every day from Thursday, March 4 to Monday, March 8.

00:16:31, 04/03/2021 at 15:30