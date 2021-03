Snooker

Snooker video - On This Day: Judd Trump pretends to celebrate with fans after winning Gibraltar Open

Snooker video - On This Day: Judd Trump pretends to celebrate with fans after winning the 2020 Gibraltar Open final against Kyren Wilson. The world number one has clinched a number of big titles since snooker fans were prevented from attending events due to Covid-19 restrictions and the Bristolian had fun on this occasion.

00:01:18, an hour ago