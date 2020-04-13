Round 2, Wisconsin
Men's Final, Day 3
Back in 2019, Judd Trump decided to entertain the crowd with some showboating on the black.
Judd Trump dazzled and delighted against Gary Wilson at the 2019 World Championship – with a sensational red followed up by an incredible fluke.
Don’t answer back to a snooker referee as one fan found out at the World Snooker Championship.
Relive John Higgins's mesmeric 143 break during the 2019 World Championship semi-final win over David Gilbert.
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jimmy White both attempt Mark Allen's 'brilliant blue' from the English Open.
Barry Hawkins misses a golden chance for a 147 as we look back at classic moments from previous years.
James Cahill produces a touch of either brilliance or luck with this crazy double. Did he mean it?
Judd Trump re-created an incredible long pink alongside Reanne Evans and Andy Goldstein.
Jimmy White admits on the latest snooker vodcast that the 1984 World Championship was “the one that got away” after seeing rival Steve Davis take the title.