'I was all at sea' - Jimmy White 'delighted' with comeback win against Michael Georgiou

Evening Session, Day 3
Gniezo, Poland
Qualifiers, Day 3
Jimmy White was delighted and relieved as he came from 3-1 down to beat Michael Georgiou in the World Championship qualifiers.
Jimmy White downs a 'brilliant' long pot in his World Championship qualifier against Michael Georgiou.
Fifteen-year-old amateur Ben Mertens produced a stunning 6-2 victory over James Cahill – 14 months after Cahill upset Ronnie O'Sullivan at the tournament.
Fifteen-year-old amateur Ben Mertens was in a state of disbelief after becoming the youngest player in history to win a match at the World Championship.
15-year-old Belgian amateur Ben Mertens took a 3-1 lead to the interval against James Cahill at the World Snooker Championship qualifying.