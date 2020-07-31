Judd Trump plays three exhibition shots, one right-handed at World Championships

Day 1, Sheffield
Judd Trump shows off his wild talents with three fun shots, including one right-handed, at the end of a frame against Tom Ford at the World Championship.
The brilliant Judd Trump scores his 100th century of the season against Tom Ford at the World Snooker Championship.
Martin Gould says he has been through some 'hard' times after qualifying for the World Snooker Championship.
Jamie Clarke admits that having opponent Joe Perry complain about his towel unsettled him during their World Championship qualifier.
Joe Perry feels compelled to complain to the match referee about being repeatedly distracted by Jamie Clarke's towel during their World Championship qualifier.
Jamie Clarke gets very lucky in his World Championship qualifier against Joe Perry.
Jimmy White was delighted and relieved as he came from 3-1 down to beat Michael Georgiou in the World Championship qualifiers.
Jimmy White downs a 'brilliant' long pot in his World Championship qualifier against Michael Georgiou.
Fifteen-year-old amateur Ben Mertens produced a stunning 6-2 victory over James Cahill – 14 months after Cahill upset Ronnie O'Sullivan at the tournament.
Fifteen-year-old amateur Ben Mertens was in a state of disbelief after becoming the youngest player in history to win a match at the World Championship.