Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2021 – 'Off the lampshades!' – Mark Selby makes ‘fabulous’ long pot

Mark Selby was hampered by the baulk cushion but still managed to pull off one of the shots of the tournament during his first-round match with Kurt Maflin. You can watch every match of the World Championship live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:22, 43 minutes ago