Watch Jamie Clarke close out shock World Snooker Championship win over Mark Allen

Day 5, Sheffield
Episode 2
Jamie Clarke closes out a shock World Snooker Championship win over Mark Allen.
Mark Allen produces a wonderful break of 105 in his World Snooker Championship match against Jamie Clarke.
Three-time champion Mark Selby advances to the second round of the World Championship after a scrappy 10-6 win over debutant Jordan Brown.
Jamie Clarke hit a century to cut the arrears against Mark Allen at the Crucible.
Mark Allen opened up a two-frame lead over Jamie Clarke courtesy of two centuries.
Watch how the blue just about wobbles in for Anthony McGill in a thrilling deciding-frame win over Jack Lisowski in the World Championship first round.
Catch up with all the latest from the Crucible including Ronnie O’Sullivan putting on a masterclass.
Shaun Murphy could not hide his disappointment when missing a simple red in his World Championship first round match.
Judd Trump shows off his wild talents with three fun shots, including one right-handed, at the end of a frame against Tom Ford at the World Championship.
The brilliant Judd Trump scores his 100th century of the season against Tom Ford at the World Snooker Championship.