Watch Mark Selby clinch victory over Jordan Brown at World Snooker Championship

Evening Session, Day 5
First Session, Day 5
Second Session, Day 5
Mark Allen produces a wonderful break of 105 in his World Snooker Championship match against Jamie Clarke.
Three-time champion Mark Selby advances to the second round of the World Championship after a scrappy 10-6 win over debutant Jordan Brown.
Jamie Clarke hit a century to cut the arrears against Mark Allen at the Crucible.
Mark Allen opened up a two-frame lead over Jamie Clarke courtesy of two centuries.
Watch how the blue just about wobbles in for Anthony McGill in a thrilling deciding-frame win over Jack Lisowski in the World Championship first round.
Catch up with all the latest from the Crucible including Ronnie O’Sullivan putting on a masterclass.
Shaun Murphy could not hide his disappointment when missing a simple red in his World Championship first round match.
Judd Trump shows off his wild talents with three fun shots, including one right-handed, at the end of a frame against Tom Ford at the World Championship.
The brilliant Judd Trump scores his 100th century of the season against Tom Ford at the World Snooker Championship.
Martin Gould says he has been through some 'hard' times after qualifying for the World Snooker Championship.