Snooker

World Championship 2021 - ‘Insecurity creeps in’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan on overcoming mental obstacles

“It’s a bit of insecurity that creeps in. Sometimes you have to just have to block it out and refuse to allow those thoughts to come in,” said O’Sullivan ahead of his Crucible clash with Anthony McGill. O’Sullivan is bidding for a record-equalling seventh world title in Sheffield but insists he is not motivated only by winning titles.

00:06:32, 17 hours ago