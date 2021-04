Snooker

World Championship 2021 snooker - Ronnie O'Sullivan on victory - 'Fans forced me to find something'

Defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan started slowly against world number 46 Mark Joyce at the Crucible. The first session contained few moments of genuine quality as the two exchanged a litany of errors, but O'Sullivan returned in the second session to wrap up the win with ease, starring with a hat-trick of centuries.

00:01:05, 3 hours ago