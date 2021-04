Snooker

World Championship 2021 – ‘You’re joking?’ – Stuart Bingham after match paused with one frame left

Stuart Bingham and Ding Junhui were forced to return for a one-frame shootout after their World Championship opener overran. With the second session adopting a pedestrian tempo and threating to run into the evening menu, a guilty-looking Jan Verhaas told the players they would have to return at 9-9 in the best-of-19 encounter.

00:01:15, 3 hours ago