Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2021 - Ali Carter reflects on tough decider defeat to Jack Lisowski

Jack Lisowski claimed a narrow 10-9 victory over Ali Carter in the first round of the Snooker World Championship at the Cruicible. The two-time former finalist had led 8-6 and 9-8 but was clawed back in the decider by the world number 14 who earned a tie against Neil Robertson next up after the closest match of the tournament so far.

00:01:02, 5 hours ago