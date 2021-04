Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2021 – Mark Allen cruises into second round at Crucible

Mark Allen broke the back of his first-round meeting with Lyu Haotian in the first session, when he raced into a 7-2 lead. He never took his foot off the gas on Tuesday evening and is now on course for a potential meeting with Mark Selby in the second round of the World Championship at the Crucible.

00:02:00, 3 hours ago