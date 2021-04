Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2021 – Neil Robertson books spot in last 16

Neil Robertson cruised into the second round of the World Championship with a 10-3 win over Liang Wenbo. The Australian, who was sublime in victory over Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final of the Tour Championship a few weeks ago, produced some stunning pots to make an early statement to his rivals for the Crucible title.

