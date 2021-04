Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2021 – ‘Should be a billiards player’ – Anthony McGill makes insane shot

We might only be three days into the World Championship, but there’s a high chance we’ve already seen the shot of the tournament. McGill made the shot during the final frame of his 10-5 win over Ricky Walden – and we suspect he might be more reserved in his next match against Ronnie O’Sullivan…

